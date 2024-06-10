The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Analysis

Daylesford banking on returns in run to CHFL finals

DB
By David Brehaut
June 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaaron Smith has played only two games for Daylesford this season, but is hopefully not too far away from returning. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Aaaron Smith has played only two games for Daylesford this season, but is hopefully not too far away from returning. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Daylesford is banking on being back to full strength for the last five home and away rounds to set up a first Central Highlands Football League finals campaign since 2017.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.