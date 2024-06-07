Why we're tapping into our diverse communities

Dear subscribers,
In March, we began a deep dive into the multicultural communities who now call Ballarat home.
Part of the population growth we've seen in Ballarat since COVID-19, have been migrants who have chosen the city for its strong education and healthcare offerings, property market and importantly, our sense of community.
Our annual Big Steps, Little Feet publication has been reflecting this diversity in recent years.
And just look around at the cultural melting pot that is our hospitality sector - Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, African, Filipino, Italian, Indian and Japanese - just to name a few.
Reporter Gwen Liu analysed the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which shows the diversity of languages in Ballarat increased 37 per cent compared to 2006.
In addition to English, 111 languages are spoken at home by citizens living in the City of Ballarat.
The largest portion is people speaking Malayalam, which a popular language from India, following by Punjabi (Pakistan and India) and Mandarin (China).
At Federation University, there has been strong growth in the number of students from Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
Gwen Liu, The Courier's trainee for 2024, hails from the bright lights of Shanghai, in China.
Gwen studied journalism at the University of Melbourne and then worked as part of its graduate program, following in the footsteps of Ben Silvester, now ACM's state correspondent. Gwen has been a fantastic addition to our newsroom this year.
ABOVE: Gwen Liu, far right, pictured with the University of Melbourne's latest group of journalism students who visited The Courier recently for a research project. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Diversity in newsrooms is important. It brings together a variety of perspectives and backgrounds and in turn, reporting is more balanced and nuanced.
Gwen's recent reporting has explored the growth of Ballarat's Chinese community and explored Ballarat's Chinese history, dating back to the gold rush era.
We have also reported on the importance of Holi Fest to the city's Nepali community, looked at international marriage, how the Filipino community is finding its place and why Indian people are choosing Ballarat to settle down.
As a bi-lingual journalist, some of Gwen's reports have contained videos in Mandarin, with English subtitles.
It's a way we are trying to get this information across to those audiences in a more accessible way.
Another way is by expanding our social platforms, to include WhatsApp, to help reach these audiences where they are.
As our community changes, it's important to tell the stories of the new residents who are calling the city home. It's only through this that we can properly reflect the city Ballarat is becoming.
