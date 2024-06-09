Weekend sport wrap: examining the bigger BFNL, CHFL issues

Dear Subscriber, welcome to your weekly sport email.
Each Sunday The Courier brings you a wrap of the weekend in Ballarat sport.
The newsletter is sent out to subscribers only.
See the links below to read our stories from the weekend in sport.
It's been a quiet weekend with no BNFL and CHFL/CHNL, but we've covered a number broader issues across each competition.
Thanks for your support as a subscriber.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.