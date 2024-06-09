Girl and teenager injured in Cardigan crash

A primary school aged girl and a teenage boy have been treated by paramedics after a multi-vehicle crash in Cardigan on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened about 2.50pm at the intersection of Cuthberts Road and Haddon-Windermere Road, with a hatchback, station wagon and SUV involved.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the girl and boy suffered upper body injuries in the crash.
"Both patients have been taken to Ballarat Health Services Base Hospital in a stable condition," the spokesperson said.
Police were also called to the scene to investigate.
Senior Sergeant Paul Maslunka said the accident emphasised the importance of modern safety features in cars.
He encouraged people to be safe and drive to the conditions, especially since there would be more people on the roads for the King's Birthday long weekend.
"Be aware that some of the local roads have deteriorated significantly," senior sergeant Maslunka said.
Police will be out on the roads in Ballarat doing random breath testing for Operation Regal.
"We encourage people to take that little bit of extra time in the planning to ensure they get home safely this long weekend," senior sergeant Maslunka said
