Ballarat's best: Meet our King's Birthday Honours recipients

Senior Journalist Adam Spencer here with a wrap of our top stories for your Monday morning.
We're proud to have interviewed three Ballarat residents who are this year receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours.
From art to the environment and veterans' support, our reporters Melanie Whelan, Michelle Smith and Bryan Hoadley spoke to Auntie Marlene Gilson, Patrice O'Shea and Bill Dobell about their incredible contribution to the Ballarat community and what it means to them to be recognised for their hard work.
Speaking of the King's Birthday long weekend, Ballarat saw thousands of people fill our basketball stadiums for the annual Ballarat Junior Basketball Tournament. Reporter Nieve Walton spoke to a number of visitors about why they choose to play and looks deeper into the economic impact the annual event has on our city.
In sport, Central Highlands Football League reporter David Brehaut looks at how each of the teams are progressing after eight rounds and what's in store for the rest of the season.
I hope you enjoy the rest of your long weekend, whatever you are doing.
