40+ photos of the 2024 Ballarat Junior Basketball Tournament

Ballarat was again home to thousands of young Basketballers for the 2024 Ballarat Junior Basketball Tournament over the King's Birthday long weekend.
The competition brings together 400 teams across five venues over three days, with more than 3000 athletes hitting the courts.
Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey said the event was highly successful for another year.
"The tournament has been going for more than 50 years now so it's embedded into the broader Victorian basketball community," he said.
