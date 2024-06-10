1860s heritage homestead Lintel Grange to be saved from demolition

An 1860s Addington property will finally be heritage protected, after almost a year of fighting to save it from demolition.
The 19th century controversial home, at 127 Edmonston Road in Addington, was once called unsafe and derelict by members of the public, who opposed its protection.
At its meeting on Wednesday, June 12, the City of Ballarat's planning committee will discuss the significance of the Lintel Grange Homestead Complex, as part of Learmonth's prosperous farming history.
The process has been a long one, from a proposed dreamhouse in June 2023 to working with the council for the best outcome.
The owners of the site will soon be able to move forward with their plans for a $2 million development.
The house was due to be levelled for a new build when the council flagged it and supported an interim heritage protection in July 2023.
The property owners resubmitted their plans in April which now includes maintaining the homestead frontage and parts of the original house and extending the property.
The permanent heritage protection includes the 1860 homestead built with bluestone and White Bolton granite, the first four rooms of the dwelling, the rendered chimneys, symmetrically arranged facade with decorative double hung sash windows on either side of the six-panel front door.
The additions from 1870-1900 have been considered secondary areas of significance, which include the underground cellar.
The council documents noted the "local significance" of the site as well as the associations with the Edmonston family.
"Cr Charles Edmonston was an influential pastoralist, a progressive and prosperous cultivator and was heavily involved in the community once elected councillor for the Ballarat Shire. It is found that the residence 'Lintel Grange' is a fine and intact farmhouse of substantial size, material, detailing, accomplished with the use of locally quarried granite and handmade bricks," the document stated.
Concerns have been raised over other significant properties that may not be saved, prompting council's Heritage Gaps Review.
Since 2022, 1100 places across Ballarat had been earmarked as worthy for future assessments, with potentially more to be added.
In the 2024-25 council budget, it stated part of council's strategic planning funds would be invested in the Heritage Policy and Gaps Review.
