The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Council
Have Your Say

1860s heritage homestead Lintel Grange to be saved from demolition

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated June 10 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derelict to become dream - Lintel Grange Homestead to be heritage protected. Picture by Adam Trafford
Derelict to become dream - Lintel Grange Homestead to be heritage protected. Picture by Adam Trafford

An 1860s Addington property will finally be heritage protected, after almost a year of fighting to save it from demolition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.