Leading the charge: safety and change a priority for Cory Woodyatt

A 30-year career as a firefighter and pushing for change and improvements to firefighter safety make many people within the ranks of Fire Rescue Victoria and the Country Fire Authority envy Ballarat's Cory Woodyatt.
Known to his colleagues as "Woody", the FRV Senior Station Officer at Ballarat City Fire Station (67) is being recognised for his leadership and advocacy for change within FRV and the CFA with an Australian Fire Services Medal in the King's Birthday Honours.
Starting his career as a volunteer in the CFA in 1994, Mr Woodyatt became a career firefighter in 2000 and has been involved in huge projects including the design and rollout of new operational vehicles and equipment which has seen huge change in firefighter safety, ergonomics and operations - including the development of assessment guidelines for FRV's "leading firefighter promotional training program".
He is also a member of the United Firefighters Union.
So far in his career, Mr Woodyatt has been a part of the fight against many significant fires and incidents including the devastating 2009 Black Saturday Bushfires where he was deployed to Kinglake and Healesville.
Ballarat City Fire Station acting commander Ben Townsend said Mr Woodyatt is a deserving recipient for the AFSM.
"He's always been that one person that you can go to just for some advice around so many things," Mr Townsend said.
"He's always been involved ... anything to do with firefighter safety he's always been at the forefront. He's put a lot of time into a number of committees.
"Our new our new uniform, protective equipment ... he's been involved in so many different parties."
Mr Townsend said many people within the ranks of FRV and the CFA often turn to Mr Woodyatt for advice.
"From the newest ranks up to the some of the most senior, everybody knows that you can go to Cory and he'll do everything he can to help you.
"(The medal is) extremely deserving."
Mr Woodyatt's career has also seen him receive a number of other medals including the National Emergency Medal in recognition of his service during the Black Saturday fires, and the CFA's 25-year service medal.
Acting Station Officer Greg Keighery, based at FRV's Building Inspection and Compliance Unit, also received an Australian Fire Services Medal.
"Senior Station Officer Woodyatt and Acting Station Officer Keighery have made a unique and invaluable contribution to FRV and our work in keeping Victorian communities safe," Fire Rescue Commissioner Gavin Freeman AFSM said.
"On behalf of everyone at FRV, I extend my sincere congratulations to them both on this distinguished award."
