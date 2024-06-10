Soccer wrap: City FC makes up valuable ground with late winner

Ballarat City FC has its promotion prospects in its own hands going into the second half of the Football Victoria men's state league one north west season.
City FC stayed in the forefront of the battle for a top two finish with a late winner against Westgate at Morshead Park on Saturday.
Ballarat twice gave up a lead before winning 3-2 to close the gap on the second-placed Westgate.
It was a massive outcome for coach Michael Trigger and his charges.
They go to the mid-season break in third position on 19 points, with just goal difference separating them from Westgate.
Brimbank is fourth on the same points, while Whittlesea United has a handy five-point lead on top with the top two to earn promotion.
City FC went into the round 11 assignment knowing a loss would leave it six points away from the top two and facing an uphill battle.
Even a draw would have kept a win adrift of Westgate and back in fourth.
This is why Trigger could not emphasise enough the importance of the goal by Daniel Angeleski in the closing minutes of regular time.
Earlier Hamish Walker had given Ballarat a 1-0 lead and 2-0 advantage before Westgate replied on each occasion.
Trigger said City FC had again shown real character in getting such an important result.
"We've seen it all season."
He said it was highly satisfying to see such a big game bring out the best in everyone.
Trigger said that was just a sample of what the team had to offer, with much more to come.
He said their goal at the start of the season had been to earn promotion and they remained on target to achieve this.
"It's in our hands. It's up to us."
Trigger said a week off would enable players to throw off any injury niggles they might have and ensure a full squad was set to resume.
He said they were also hoping a run of homes - five in the next seven rounds - would help them maintain momentum.
Ballarat has six wins and a draw in 11 rounds after playing every other team once and now embarks on the reverse home and away fixture.
City FC has had an up and down campaign.
It won three of its four opening games, but then went four rounds without a win.
Three wins in a row against Corio, Strathmore and now Westgate has Ballarat back on track.
Whittlesea United 24
Westgate 19
Ballarat City FC 19
Brimbank Stallions 19
Geelong 17
Sydenham Park 16
Clifton Hill 14
Western Suburbs 13
Yarraville 11
Corio 10
Upfield 10
Strathmore 8
R12 Yarraville (h)
R13 Western Suburbs (a)
R14 Clifton Hill (h)
R15 Geelong (h)
R16 Whittlesea United (h)
R17 Brimbank Stallions (a)
R18 Upfield (h)
R19 Sydenham Park (a)
R20 Corio (h)
R21 Strathmore (a)
R22 Westgate (a)
BALLARAT City FC drew with Westgate 2-all in the curtain-raiser.
Ladder: Sydenham Park 23 points, Clifton Hill 22, Whittlesea United 21, Westgate 20, Geelong 18, Ballarat City FC 17, Corio 14, Yarraville 12, Upfield 11, Brimbank 10, Western Suburbs 7.
BALLARAT City FC gave up two second half goals to lose to Fawkner in women's state league one north-west at Morshead Park on Sunday.
Each went to the half-time break without a goal and it was Fawkner which was able to break the deadlock.
Ballarat has now gone three games without a win to be sitting fifth.
Ladder: Avondale 21, Mill Park 19, Clifton Hill 15, Craigieburn 15, Ballarat City FC 10, North Geelong 9, Caroline Springs-George Cross 9, Fawkner 7, Kings Domain 2, Brunswick 0.
SEBASTOPOL VIKINGS continue to struggle to regain winning form in men's state league three north-west.
Vikings lost 3-0 to top team Western Eagles at Albion on Saturday.
This gives them two losses to go with two draws in their latest four outings.
They have slipped to 11th in the 12-team competition.
Ladder: Western Eagles 21, Laverton 20, Williamston 19, Altona North 18, Bundoora United 17, Heidelberg 15, Sunbury United 14, Diamond Valley United 13, Epping City 12m Brunswick 12, Sebastopol Vikings 9, Point Cook 2.
BALLARAT SC lost to Spring Hill 2-0 away in men's state league five west on Saturday.
Ladder: Lara United 30, Deakin University 22, Gisborne 17, Maidstone United 17, Bendigo City 15, Ocean Grove 13, Spring Hills 13, Wyndham 12, ETA Buffalo 11, Ballarat SC 7, Tarneit United 1
BALLARAT and District Soccer Association had a competition break at the weekend.
The BDSA was engaged though in the Victorian Country junior championships at Mildura with under-11 boys' and girls', under-12 boys' and girls', under-13 boys', under-14 boys', under-16 boys' and girls', and under-18 teams.
