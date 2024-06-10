Alfredton home damaged by reversing car

Residents of an Alfredton street say they are confused after waking to find a car hanging out the side of a neighbouring house.
The front corner of a house on Calgiari Drive was damaged about midnight on Sunday, June 9, when a white Holden Commodore reversed into it.
Tracks on the nature strip show the car having passed through at least two front yards - damaging one neighbour's fence before ending up stuck in another.
The car has since been fenced off, and police tape tied to the scene.
The house's occupants were not home on Monday morning. Neighbour Zahed said he heard shouting the night before, but did not hear the crash.
"It's not good," he said.
"Who knows? Maybe next time we'll be the victim."
Police have been contacted for further information. It is not known if anyone was inside the home at the time or if there were any injuries suffered.
It comes after a multi-vehicle crash in Cardigan on Sunday afternoon, which saw a primary school aged girl and teenage boy treated by paramedics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.