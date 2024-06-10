The Courier
The question male-dominated sports clubs struggle to truly answer

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 10 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:44pm
SALT founder David Burt says many men still have a fear of what they might lose in bringing more females into traditionally male sporting domains. Picture by Morgan Hancock
SALT founder David Burt says many men still have a fear of what they might lose in bringing more females into traditionally male sporting domains. Picture by Morgan Hancock

WHAT does is mean to be a good man? David Burt has found when you begin drilling down, the question can be quite disarming in male-dominated sporting clubs.

