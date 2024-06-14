What comes next in the case against Patrick Stephenson?

The case of Patrick Stephenson, the Ballarat 22-year-old accused of killing Samantha Murphy is set to return to court in August.
Stephenson briefly appeared in court earlier this year but did not apply for bail.
His court appearance was a major development in the missing person's case, which has gripped the country.
The investigation has continued, with police recently finding a phone at a rural property near Buninyong linked to Ms Murphy.
So what is next in the case of Stephenson?
Stephenson first appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 7, following his arrest on murder charges, for a remand hearing.
Such hearings take place soon after a person is arrested, if the police oppose granting them bail.
At the hearing, the person, or their lawyer, then indicates to the magistrate whether they wish to apply for bail, or stay in custody until the next hearing, called a "straight remand".
Stephenson's March 7 hearing was a straight remand, with his lawyer, David Tamanika, discussing with police how the matter would proceed.
As Stephenson did not apply for bail, the version of events police are alleging - called a remand summary - was not read out to the court.
The hearing was also a filing hearing, which occurs as part of the committal process. This is where the court sets out a timetable for the exchange of information between prosecution and defence.
The Victorian court system has a hierarchy of courts, with the Magistrates' Court at the bottom, County Court in the middle, and the Supreme Court at the top.
A matter is usually "committed" to a higher court - the County or Supreme courts, when the charges are more serious "indictable" offences, such as murder.
It is in the County and Supreme courts where an accused person can have their matter heard by a jury in a trial.
Cases of murder, manslaughter and treason are always heard in the Supreme Court, which is based in Melbourne and has "Justices" as opposed to "Magistrates".
Therefore no matter how Stephenson's matter resolves, unless the murder charge is dropped entirely, it will end up in the Supreme Court.
The date of August 8 was set for a type of hearing called a "committal mention".
This is the beginning of the committal process, where Stephenson will have to enter a plea of either guilty or not guilty.
If not guilty, the process will continue with a "committal hearing", where the court will hear more about the exact police case against Stephenson, and the magistrate must decide whether there is enough evidence to convict Stephenson.
If so, the case will then get "committed" to the Supreme Court and a trial will begin, likely a year or more down the road.
If guilty, the matter will still continue to the Supreme Court, where there will be a plea hearing and the court will hear from his lawyer evidence for mitigating his sentence.
Stephenson will reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on August 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.