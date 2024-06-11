The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our People

Vietnam Tunnel Rat's new challenge is rallying all to think bigger

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 11 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 11:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former sapper and Tunnel Rat Bob Coleman ventures into underground Ballarat in 2013 to share his story and (inset) Bob with Diana Ferguson and Sebastopol RSL president Kevin Scott offering the scooter. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Former sapper and Tunnel Rat Bob Coleman ventures into underground Ballarat in 2013 to share his story and (inset) Bob with Diana Ferguson and Sebastopol RSL president Kevin Scott offering the scooter. Picture by Lachlan Bence

HIS mission was to crawl down shafts into the often elaborate underground networks of the Viet Cong. There were more than rats and spiders in the narrow labyrinth: documents, weapons, enemy soldiers and hospitals could be found and then destroyed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.