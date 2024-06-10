Heritage property Lintel Grange to be saved from demolition

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories as curated by our newsroom.
Among our lead stories this morning, Alison Foletta brings us the latest in the saga to save heritage Addington complex Lintel Grange from demolition.
The 1860s complex will finally be heritage protected, after once being called unsafe and derelict.
At its meeting this week, the City of Ballarat's planning committee will discuss the significance of the Lintel Grange Homestead Complex, as part of Learmonth's prosperous farming history.
Meanwhile, Melanie Whelan finds out how local sporting clubs are educating men to become better allies for women.
She talks to the founder of not-for-profit Sport and Life Training, David Burt, whose organisation is getting club members to tackle the hard issues: alcohol, gambling, mental health, suicide, and now, attitudes towards women.
And in sport, Central Highlands Football League expert David Brehaut reports on why Daylesford is banking on returns in the run to the CHFL finals, which would be their first campaign since 2017.
If you missed it, in David's mid-season CHFL report card he examines how each of the leagues 17 teams' seasons are progressing after eight rounds and what's in store for the remaining nine rounds. Have your say, here.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.