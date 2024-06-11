'It's rubbish': Ballarat council union members to strike over wage offer

Fed up with low wages, council union members will stop work and rally for one hour, this week, as they amp up their industrial action.
The Australian Services Union say more than 40 more members have signed up to rally, as the fight for more pay continues.
The strike, which will run from 10.30am to 11.30am on Thursday, June 13, will include early childhood workers, waste collection, parks and gardens workers, gallery workers, road workers, parking-enforcement workers, and council office workers.
It follows weeks of action, such as a not issuing parking fines, stop work at the Art Gallery, and stop work for rubbish collections.
Council management have been resolute in their stance of maintaining their second offer for the staff enterprise agreement.
They have now put the second offer to a vote, a move opposed by the union.
Council had upped their previous offer of a pay increase of 3.5 per cent in year one, 2.5 per cent in year two and 80 per cent of the rate cap in year three, which was on the table back in March.
The latest offer has a 3.5 per cent pay increase, or $43 a week, whichever was higher for the first year, then 3.5 per cent or $45 a week for the second year and 3.5 per cent or $47 a week, whichever was higher, for year three.
ASU deputy secretary Zoe Edwards said the union was recommending workers vote no for the second offer.
"The council has just announced that they are putting the proposed enterprise agreement to a vote of employees, without union agreement," Ms Edwards said.
"The council tried this tactic in March and was overwhelmingly defeated."
A City of Ballarat spokesperson responded to the industrial action, stating only ASU members are able to take protected industrial action.
"The City of Ballarat is working hard to minimise any disruption to residents from the action," the spokesperson said.
"Management has finalised negotiations with relevant unions and delegates. We are now in the seven-day access period with the new enterprise agreement available for staff consideration. Voting will open on June, 19 and close on June, 25 2024, with an outcome known on June 26."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.