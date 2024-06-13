A secure warehouse in Delacombe

Are you looking for somewhere to establish your business that's close to other amenities? Good news, the search may just be over.
Colliers Ballarat is pleased to offer for sale Unit 6/33 Laidlaw Drive in Delacombe. Located within a fully fenced complex, the warehouse is only moments from the Latrobe Street trade retail, Sutton Street and Whitelaw Avenue.
It's also just minutes to Bunnings and Delacombe Town Centre, making it an ideal location for any business.
This secure warehouse has approximately 157 square metres of total building area, and includes a ground floor office of approximately 25 square metres. There is also a staff lunchroom, toilet and high clearance roller door.
The property has three convenient carparks on title and is offered with vacant possession.
Do not hesitate to contact the exclusive selling agents Colliers Ballarat today to discuss this opportunity further and arrange an inspection.
