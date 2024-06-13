The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

A secure warehouse in Delacombe

By Commercial Property
Updated June 13 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A secure warehouse in Delacombe
A secure warehouse in Delacombe
  • Unit 6/33 Laidlaw Drive, Delacombe
  • 157 square metres
  • $495,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agents: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725 or Sam McKeegan 0437 534 933
  • Inspect: By appointment

Are you looking for somewhere to establish your business that's close to other amenities? Good news, the search may just be over.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.