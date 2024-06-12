Creditors vote to put Ballarat beverage manufacturer into liquidation

Creditors have voted to place Ballarat beverage manufacturer Brink Drinks into liquidation.
The vote, on Wednesday, June 12, marks the end of the road for the embattled company, which entered administration on May 8, owing about $2 million dollars to various creditors.
In the weeks prior to Wednesday's decision, the company had stopped trading, and let go of the majority of its 21 staff members - leaving only a skeleton crew to assist in the on-sale of equipment.
In a report to creditors, PwC administrator Michael Fung said Brink's failure as a business came about from a combination of reasons to do with management and industry circumstances.
This included issues of under-capitalisation and inadequate cash flow, the ageing of customer receivables.
Mr Fung also said small production runs with high set up and production costs, and a lack of large, reliable customers, coupled with stagnant demand for bespoke beverages contributed to the business' downfall.
Through his investigation, Mr Fung determined Brink had been insolvent from "As early as June 2023", and relied on funds provided by shareholders to carry on business.
"The support of certain shareholders was the company's only means by which the company could meet its ongoing obligations," Mr Fung said in the report.
"Administrators were appointed following those shareholders withdrawing support by declining to provide further working capital funds as requested by the directors on May 3, 2024."
Following the appointment of administrators, customers were asked to provide financial support to Brink to complete pending production orders.
There was however "no appetite" for further support among Brink's customers, and therefore the majority of the company's staff were stood down beside a group of four staff.
"The company was loss making year on year at both a net profit and EBITDA level from FY20," Mr Fung said.
Brink owes a total of $248,293 in employee entitlements to be paid out to 16 of its 21 employees at time of administration.
Further, the company has an unpaid super bill of $82,901 accrued between January 1 and May 24.
Brink Drinks began in 2018, manufacturing bespoke alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as providing design, blending, bottling, packaging and supply chain services.
The company operated out of two premises', a facility on 351 Learmonth Road and the former printing site of The Courier on 30 - 32 Grandlee Drive.
Throughout their marketing, Brink emphasises its desire to "disrupt" traditional drink production and appeals to new products hitting the market for the first time.
"In Australia, drink creation needs liberation. A challenge to its status quo. A defying of precedence. More 'let's try!', less 'that won't fly!'. True agility. Bolder solutions. Greater sophistication in leveraging your beverage. To be under a new influence," a post on Brink's Facebook states.
