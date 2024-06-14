Footy club 'takes notice' of Henrika and Greg's shock cancer story

THERE was this lump in the folds near the top of Henrika Smith's ear that bothered her a bit on holidays.
Little did she know how this lump would change life for herself and her husband Greg Smith, who became cancer patients within months of each other. Neither had symptoms.
Henrika had endured a couple of ear infections before their trip and made an appointment to see a doctor for more antibiotics when they returned.
When the antibiotics did not work, Henrika found herself moving through a series of tests and screenings with specialists until a biopsy revealed the lump was "all cancerous".
Within two months from feeling the lump, Henrika had been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She considered herself fortunate a lump had formed that she could detect externally, rather than the cancer only running rampant through her blood.
That was in October 2022, and as Henrika adjusted to navigating life as a cancer patient she felt a need to urge Greg to have a blood test. His prostate-specific antigen level was elevated, prompting doctors to closely monitor him.
Greg was soon diagnosed with prostate cancer. Both were aged in their late 60s.
They had not realised how, together now in remission, their stories would affect a bunch of footballers who had been preparing to run out for their 10th annual cancer round.
This comes as Cancer Council Victoria is urging Ballarat men to chat to their mates about health checks this Men's Health Week with new cancer diagnoses for men projected to soar by 48 per cent in the next 15 years.
Ballarat Masters Football Club, for over-35s, have long been champions for people experiencing cancer by raising funds and awareness for Grampians Health Cancer Wellness Centre.
But Henrika hoped her story was a reminder for players to look after their own health, too.
"They made us feel like they took notice," Henrika said. "Even if one of them gets a check and made an appointment that all helps."
YOU MIGHT LIKE:
The Diggers, in the annual alternating fixture with Melton Panthers, will be kit out in pink as part of an ongoing club legacy in tribute to a player whose partner died with cancer.
Digger Justin Kammerer said when the club learned the cancer centre received no government funding the club felt this was a great fit to best help the community.
The wellness centre is located inside Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre, as part of the Ballarat Base Hospital. It offers more than 20 programs to help cancer patients and their loved ones from oncology massage and art therapy to financial counselling and a place to have a cuppa and chat between appointments.
The centre is open to all cancer patients in the region.
Henrika said the wellness centre was a place people tended to hear about with the off fundraiser, but often not truly understood until you needed it.
She had been a cancer patient at St John of God Ballarat Hospital when a nurse mentioned she pop in and see what it was all about.
"I had no concept of exactly what they did. I was very lucky the nurse had told me," Henrika said. "This not only helped me as a patient, Greg was able to go in there as well.
"The welcome and the coffees in there get you through, whether it's cancer related or personal life going on in the background.
"[When Greg was diagnosed], I struggled with that more than my own diagnosis - he had never had anything wrong before."
[When Greg was diagnosed], I struggled with that more than my own diagnosis - he had never had anything wrong before.- Henrika Smith, cancer survivor
Greg had no symptoms and said had he not been proactive, he might not have realised he had cancer until it was too late.
He urged all men to get their PSA levels check - even if just to give doctors a baseline to monitor.
Greg said it helped that he had been familiar with the wellness centre programs.
"After my surgery I had an oncology massage. It was nice to be able to talk away and not have it be about cancer," Greg said.
"It was nice to not worry about what you were saying."
The wellness centre also houses a range of turbans and wigs for patients to try.
Hairdresser and beauty therapist Wendy Looker has been volunteering in the centre for more than 25 years.
Ms Looker is part of monthly Look Good Feel Good sessions that can have up to 10 patients at a time learning and sharing make-up tips and tricks and ideas for best applying wigs.
Participants are typically women. Sometimes there are young girls.
Ms Looker said women feeling comfortable to talk among themselves was as important a component as the styling.
"We teach skin care and make up. The theory is that if you look good, you feel better," Ms Looker said. "...It's surprising how people can come in and look down and out but they stand up taller when they're leaving."
Ms Looker said the volunteer base to lead sessions has dropped a bit since the COVID-19 pandemic started but she also felt it was important to let others know the not-for-profit service was available.
Grampians Health Cancer Wellness Centre coordinator Simone Noelker said programs and awareness were gradually building up in the wake of strict hospital pandemic restrictions.
This was why Ms Noelker said event such as the Diggers were hosting were vital - especially to let people affected by cancer in the region know the centre was there to support them, even up to 12 months since finishing treatment.
"It's especially great when they hear patient stories, like Greg and Henrika, because it is a reminder this could be any of us at any time," Ms Noelker said.
"I love when patients get to do that. People who are fundraising for us can see who they're helping and what they're doing it for."
Twelve months have passed since Henrika's last cancer treatment. It has been 11 months since Greg's operation and his past two check-ups have had no detectable cancer.
They are both tired, but ready to embrace life again.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.