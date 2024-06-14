Footy club 'takes notice' of Henrika and Greg's shock cancer story

Ballarat Diggers will host Melton Panthers in masters football action on on Sunday, June 16 at Russell Square in Ballarat East. Play begins at 12.30pm with speeches and a raffle draw at 4.30pm.

The annual Wellness Ball is also coming up at the Mercure Hotel on June 29. All money raised supports Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre.

Skincare brand Nivea is donating 10 cents from every Nivea product purchased at major Australian retailers to community Look Good Feel Better programs, such as in Ballarat. Donations apply to purchases made between May 1 and July 30, 2024 in a bid to raise $150,000.

Look Good Feel Good is hosting sessions for St John of God Ballarat and Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital on June 13.