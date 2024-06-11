The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'You treated her as an object': immediate prison for violent abuser

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 11 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

A Ballarat magistrate has given a stern message to an abuser who attacked his former partner in two "serious and sustained" family violence incidents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.