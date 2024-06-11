Ballarat students call for better education around gender-based violence

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with this morning's top stories.
Reporter Michelle Smith attended Ballarat's first-ever all secondary schools forum at Morshead Park yesterday, where students brainstormed actions and ideas to tackle domestic and gender-based violence.
Among their ideas, they called for better education at younger ages around stereotypes, consistency of education, having the confidence and skills to call out unhelpful behaviour and language, and the power of building connections came through as common ground to start from.
And students felt education around gender equality had to start in primary school or even earlier.
What do you think? Have your say on the issue, here.
Meanwhile, a Ballarat magistrate has given a stern message to an abuser who attacked his former partner in two "serious and sustained" family violence incidents.
"In my view in the circumstances of family violence it is hard to see what could be a more serious example of these charges," Magistrate Guillaume Bailin said at a hearing on Tuesday.
The comments were made at a plea hearing for a 37-year-old Sebastopol man at the Ballarat Magistrates Court. Read Alex Dalziel's full story below.
And state reporter Ben Silvester reports the Victorian government's plan to pay some regional landholders up to $40,000 if their view is ruined by new electrical transmission lines.
The proposal would also pay landholders $200,000 per kilometre to host the lines and transmission towers, as well as creating community funds to spread the financial benefits more broadly.
But landholders say the proposal is just a new attempt by the government to bulldoze its plans through.
We're keen to hear your thoughts on those stories. Feel free to comment or send us a Letter to the Editor.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.