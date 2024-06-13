Enjoy resort-style living in Brown Hill

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Imagine waking up to the sound of birds, or taking a dip in a luxurious heated pool - no doubt about it, this is resort living.
This wonderfully spacious property is set on a private 3277 square metre allotment and ready for the next family to call home.
Built in approx 2013, the house comprises four bedrooms, and three living zones; a separate lounge room, and an open plan family and dining area.
The main bedroom is blessed with a massive ensuite, that has dual basins and an oversized shower. There is also a walk-in robe with ample storage.
There is an office near this bedroom at the front of the house, perfect for those who regularly work from home. For the kids, a games room is accessible from two of the bedrooms.
The family bathroom has a shower, separate bath and stylish floating basin above the vanity.
The entertainer's kitchen includes a butler's pantry, stone benchtops, dual sinks, a gas cooktop and plenty of cupboard space.
Bifold doors nearby lead out to the backyard, a own private oasis which will undoubtedly be considered a welcome retreat any time of the year.
There's the heated inground pool beside spacious decking and an undercover alfresco, with lawn and a low maintenance garden adding to the ambiance.
A generous sized shed is the perfect place to tinker, and store your gardening equipment, tools and other household items. There is also a greenhouse where keen gardeners can busy themselves cultivating fresh produce.
Additional features include zoned ducted heating and refrigerated cooling, feature light fittings, water tanks, and a 5 kw solar system which can be upgraded due to the 3 phase power supply. A double garage can be accessed from the home's foyer or the side of the yard.
Located on the Melbourne side of Ballarat, the property is very close to a range of childcare centres and primary schools, and it's a short distance to secondary schools and the regional centre's CBD.
Don't miss the opportunity to call this place your new home. Contact the agency for more information and to arrange your own inspection.
