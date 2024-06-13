An idyllic rural property in Dean

Just 20 minutes from Ballarat, this wonderful rural lifestyle retreat has all the space, comfort and privacy you could need.
The tree-lined driveway leads to a four bedroom home with a wraparound veranda. A big, bright kitchen has a large island bench and quality appliances, including an Ariston electric cooktop and oven, and an integrated Westinghouse dishwasher.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, and the other three bedrooms have built-in robes and a bathroom with double vanity.
The house has a split system and fireplace for year-round comfort and there is an extra living zone/playroom that's ideal for families.
An office located off the garage and wood storage shed is perfect for those working from home.
A magnificent quality bore services the house, garden and troughs and has a 22kw/8kw battery solar system in place.
A huge barn-style shed has three roller doors on one end and 4.4 metre entry/exit doors on the other, a built-in cool room, and its own separate bathroom with a toilet and shower.
Directly beside is a well-maintained horse dressage arena and wash down area.
The farm is divided into seven main paddocks, with catchment dams and a bore. Approximately two thirds of the property is open areas available for livestock and other farming pursuits, with the remainder lovely native bushland ideal for camping and bushwalking.
A hop growing enterprise has been operated on the property, with two hectares (approx.) of established trellis in place and a large dam beside.
