The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

An idyllic rural property in Dean

By Feature Property
June 13 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An idyllic rural property in Dean
An idyllic rural property in Dean
  • 111 Bowens Lane, Dean
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 6
  • $1.8 million
  • Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Ballarat
  • Agent: Adrian Smith 0400 178 945
  • Inspect: By appointment

Just 20 minutes from Ballarat, this wonderful rural lifestyle retreat has all the space, comfort and privacy you could need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.