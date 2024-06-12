The message this Brownlow Medallist had for teachers at a Ballarat school

The life journey of Brownlow Medallist and AFL Hall of Famer Gavin Wanganeen has given staff at Phoenix P-12 Community College an insight in to how best to support their students.
The former Essendon and Port Adelaide player visited the school for a staff professional development day last week.
The footballer turned artist, businessman, sports administrator and speaker spoke about Indigenous empowerment and positive life choices through sport, education, culture and community.
He shared his journey and the obstacles he faced and overcame as an Indigenous man and an AFL leader, and about the challenges of finding his new path following his retirement from football.
"As a school it's important to us that we create the space to slow down and genuinely think about what self determination means," said principal Karen Snibson.
"We can look at the example of Gavin Wanganeen, what different challenges he has faced on his journey, and what we can learn from that as we work with our kids."
He also spoke about how he finds inspiration in the every day, which resonated with staff in how they nurture students at the school.
Ms Snibson said school life was often very, very busy leaving staff with little time to slow down, think deeply and have deep and rich conversation.
Following Mr Wanganeen's visit, staff visited Lake Burrumbeet to learn more about its Indigenous history.
"That journey of self determination and reconciliation is an all of community thing," Ms Snibson said. "It's not just teacher business, or kid business, it's all of the community including all of our staff."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.