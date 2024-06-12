How Brendan McCartney is using his Collingwood knowledge at North Ballarat

Any eagle-eyed - or in this case one-eyed Magpie - fan will have noticed a familiar face among the Collingwood coaching fraternity with North Ballarat's senior coach Brendan McCartney a keen contributor to Craig McCrae's team in the club's hunt for back-to-back flags.
McCartney started working alongside McCrae at the Magpies last season and has increased his role this year into a more permanent relationships, which McCartney admits has helped re-invigorate his own coaching career.
"I found myself really enjoying myself in the involvement of it all, and then, Fly (McCrae) asked me if I would be interested in something more permanent, which I've done, and that's where things have landed this year," he said.
McCartney's first priority it to North Ballarat, but when Collingwood plays at a different time to the Roosters, you will find the mentor on the bench passing his years of experience onto the next generation of Magpies
Just three weeks ago, McCartney flew to Perth for the Collingwood clash with Fremantle on the Friday night and caught the red-eye back to Victoria straight after the match to lead his North Ballarat team in a win over Redan.
That sort of commitment is just par for the course for the former AFL senior coach.
"I do a lot of mileage, I scoot a lot around the country side, as well as AFL, North Ballarat and I do some school based programs as well," he said.
"I make my time work though, it works out pretty well, I'm busy, but it's a good busy, you feel like wherever you go you're making a difference in the lives of a young footballer."
McCartney said the Collingwood and McCrae's coaching philosophy was similar to his own.
"The system at Collingwood is very sound, the methodology is good, they coach super well, there's a breadth of experience there," he said
"You've got Fly and Justin Leppitsch who have been coaching for a long time, Josh Fraser heads up development, he's been doing that 15 years now, Hayden Skipworth is the other one, he's an absolute jewel, he's very organised, clear and really experienced too.
You feel like wherever you go you're making a difference in the lives of a young footballer.- Brendan McCartney
"I've got the little jobs i do for them, I do them, A, when I'm needed and B, when I can, in between all the other stuff I've got on as well.
"I'm working pretty much with the younger guys, but also a few that have been there a few years, just trying to bridge that gap, and they are starting to bridge that gap.
"It's been a very tough injury toll the club has endured, but the way the club has chosen to look it it is some good young people are getting opportunities that they wouldn't have go otherwise.
"I'm working with contest-fight tools for the youngsters and craft and a support network for the coaches, I don't say much in meetings, but sometimes I'll offer up something from my experience.
"Most match committee situations you've gone through in your life somewhere, whether you're sitting back or a leading participant in the meeting, I find that a bit of fun.
"It's a perfect blend, i get to be involved game day, certain sessions, without the full-time, seven-day-a-week AFL coaching which does invade your life."
McCartney said while there were certain similarities in his work between the two clubs, there were some differences as well.
"There's a few little things I see at Collingwood that I can bring to North Ballarat, but in truth there's not a lot, mainly because AFL teams do work to such, I won't say regimented, but I will say, sound systems, and that doesn't go as well at local footy because you simply can't have people at training all the time," he said.
"However what I will say, is the basics of the way Collingwood play match-up very well with my philosophy.
"It's about the contest and maximising the territory from the contest, whether it's using it by hand and about getting the ball down the field. Wherever the ball goes, you need numbers, you need to contest and you go from there.
"Offensively I've always been a bit more relaxed, you've got to keep ball movement very simple for players, let them drive the car, give them the keys, let them make the decisions. I think if you get too obsessed with ball movement, you grey it up for players. There's a lot of similarities between the clubs."
He said he'll never stop learning about new systems and structures that he can put in place at both clubs.
"I still watch a lot of AFL vision on my computer, I'm watching it all the time to see what clubs are doing," he said.
"I enjoy being able to set-up a drill at North Ballarat and seeing how it works, if it doesn't work you tinker with it a bit, it helps you continue to learn about new things."
He said football would always be a passion.
"I was thinking about my career the other day, one thing I know is that I've worked hard, and I've invested into it, I've done my best," he said.
"It doesn't mean you get everything right, I'm a sacked AFL coach and that will always be on my resume, but you are what you are at the end of your career.
"I know I wouldn't change much, I've met super people, it's a full cycle, and all the people still say 'g'day' and ask me questions, so I guess I've done something right along the way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.