'Scrumdiddlyumptious': Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes to life

"So much time and so little to do. Wait a minute. Strike that. Reverse it."
It's one of the iconic lines that confectioner Willy Wonka utters in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and for students at Phoenix P-12 Community College it's the reverse that is true - a lot to do and so little time.
Over the past few months they've learned their lines, mastered their choreography and memorised the music and lyrics of the popular family movie to bring it to life on stage.
With a mix of nerves and excitement, the cast of about 40 year nine and 10 students are ready to dive into the scrumdiddlyumptious world of Roald Dahl's imagination with an audience watching on.
On Wednesday they had their first performance to primary school students before opening to the public for four shows on June 13, 14 and 15.
Since February the school production class have been rehearsing to bring the popular characters to life and in doing so have developed new confidence in their own abilities.
"We had a lot of feedback after last year that what they enjoyed the most about the show was the development of their own confidence," said teacher Alice Newitt. "As part of the class they do booklets and in the first lot of work booklets this year a lot of students were able to already identify their confidence had grown."
Part of that is learning to manage nerves.
"There's a mix of nerves and excitement and as they start to get in to hair and make up and costume it really lifts their spirits," she said.
The 2024 school production was chosen through a school-wide vote with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory emerging the winner.
"There's the excitement and magic of being a well known show. They are excited about the lollies fun and joy that come with it," Ms Newitt said.
