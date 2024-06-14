The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Faulty firetruck replacements affecting Ballarat fireys

Adam Spencer
Adam Spencer
June 14 2024 - 12:30pm
UFU Shop Steward and Ballarat leading firefighter Matt MacGillivray says Ballarat City Fire Station (FRV 67) has had issues with its permanent and temporary ladder platforms. Picture by Adam Trafford
An ageing fleet of fire trucks continues to plague Ballarat's firefighters, with a temporary replacement vehicle sent out also having issues.

Senior Digital Journalist

