The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat-trained Asfoora has major run ahead of King Charles Stakes

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 12 2024 - 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Dwyer and Asfoora are just one week away from the King Charles Stakes at Royal Ascot. Picture by Kate Healy
Henry Dwyer and Asfoora are just one week away from the King Charles Stakes at Royal Ascot. Picture by Kate Healy

Irish jockey Oisin Murphy is set to partner the Ballarat-trained Asfoora at Royal Ascot next week in the Kings Charles III Stakes (1000m).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.