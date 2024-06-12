Ballarat-trained Asfoora has major run ahead of King Charles Stakes

Irish jockey Oisin Murphy is set to partner the Ballarat-trained Asfoora at Royal Ascot next week in the Kings Charles III Stakes (1000m).
The champion hoop had the major training gallop run with the five-year-old sprinting mare this week and said he was impressed by what he had seen.
Murphy guided Asfoora through her crucial piece of work on Tuesday, just seven days before he partners the mare in the Group 1 King Charles 111 Stakes (1000m) on the opening day of the carnival and he could barely have been more pleased with her.
"We went 800 metres and she was led by an older lead horse," Murphy said to trainer Dwyer in a video posted on X.
"It was sensible work because we hope she's ready after her prep run.
"She had a normal blow, is moving super and is going there with every chance.
"I didn't let go of her head, which probably you'll see in the times afterwards, we went close to 11 (seconds to the furlong) or below 11 for the last furlong and I didn't let her gallop out too much as the ground is fast enough out there, although I'm sure she's used to it at home."
Asfoora produced a solid fourth placing in her debut in England last month, with Dwyer explaining at the time how had had been happy with the run, given the amount of travel she had endured to arrive in the UK.
Meanwhile, the Dwyer Stable has announced that Grand National Steeplechase winner Brungle Bertie has been retired.
The 2023 Grand National champion was a winner of just under $400,000 in his career.
"Brungle Bertie said goodbye to our stables and eased into retirement," Dwyer said.
"A true gentle giant, Bertie was born and raised on the Balderstone's family property Brung Brungle, Wannon, in Western Victoria, and will spend his days roaming the paddocks where he learned to walk
"No more water walkers, big boy."
