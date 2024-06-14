Fungi variety impresses despite a dry autumn

The fungi season commenced momentarily in April, but then slowed through May. Despite the dry autumn, local naturalists found an impressive variety in the Wombat Forest last weekend.
The colour and shape of fungi always impresses. As well as the usual mushroom shapes, there are many others, such as brackets, corals and crusts.
Many were small, several were tiny, a few were large. Some grew singly, others in clusters.
A few were stunningly beautiful in colour, and perfect in form.
The number of species was high, but individual numbers were mostly low, due to the dry autumn.
Fungi were found in every shade of brown, as well as a few striking species in rich purple, bright scarlet, light mauve, rich yellow, blue and olive-green.
Photographers were busy during the day, which was spent firstly at Korweinguboora and then Mollongghip.
Our leader was Ballarat naturalist Les Hanrahan, and we were joined by two fungi enthusiasts from Bendigo, who enjoyed seeing some of the species of damper forests, seldom found in their district.
Fungi experts know where to look for the different species: some grow only on logs, others at the base of living trees, some on the ground, and so on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.