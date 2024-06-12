Police complete latest two-day targeted search for Samantha Murphy

Missing persons squad detectives and a "range of specialist resources" from Victoria Police have been involved in a targeted two-day search for missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy.
Police have confirmed they have been searching on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12 in the Ballarat area as part of the ongoing investigation.
"We are not in a position to supply further specific details of the operational activity at this time," the Victoria Police statement read.
Ms Murphy's family had been advised of this latest search bout.
In a dam search on May 29 off the Buninyong-Mount Mercer Road, police found a phone, which was later sent for testing.
Police have made clear on June 12, after the latest search, there were no updates about the items found in the dam, which were still being forensically assessed.
"Since February, police have regularly undertaken a range of enquiries and small-scale searches as part of the current investigation," the Victoria Police statement read.
Police will not be searching on Thursday June 13.
Patrick Orren Stephenson, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Murphy, and will face court in August.
Ms Murphy was last seen on her home CCTV footage on Sunday, February 4, leaving on foot.
Her family raised alarm that Ms Murphy was missing when she did not come home in time for an event.
On February 9, the missing person squad took over the investigation.
