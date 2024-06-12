Embattled manufacturer Brink Drinks goes into liquidation

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with this morning's stories, as curated by our news team.
Creditors have voted to place Ballarat beverage manufacturer Brink Drinks into liquidation.
Alex Dalziel reports that the vote, on Wednesday, June 12, marks the end of the road for the embattled company, which entered administration on May 8, owing about $2 million dollars to various creditors.
In a report to creditors, PwC administrator Michael Fung said Brink's failure as a business came about from a combination of reasons to do with management and industry circumstances.
Meanwhile, an expert has warned the doctoring of about 50 teenage girls' photos to create fake nude images reflects a broader pornography-driven crisis in schools.
Sexual Assault Services Victoria chief executive Kathleen Maltzahn said the circulation of manipulated social media photos of Bacchus Marsh Grammar students showed there was a lack of education about the illegality of image-based abuse.
"We're seeing primary school children, little boys, making noises from pornography in classrooms," she told AAP.
So, what can parents do about it? We resurfaced Michelle Smith's advice from cyber safety expert Susan McLean, who provides her top tips on avoiding cyber predators and sextortion.
And in sport, Greg Gliddon talks to Brendan McCartney about how he's using his Collingwood knowledge at North Ballarat.
