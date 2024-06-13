No injuries despite nasty Delacombe crash

Drivers involved in a two-car crash at a busy Delacombe intersection on Wednesday have escaped injury.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Wiltshire Lane and the Glenelg Highway - at Delacombe Town Centre - just after 6pm on June 12.
Photos of the incident provided to The Courier showed the front end of one vehicle completely destroyed, while the other suffered serious damage to the front left corner.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called to the scene.
"No emergency treatment or transport was provided," the spokesperson said.
It is not known what caused the crash.
Police were focusing on speeding, distraction, seatbelts and drink and drug driving during the four-day Operation Regal.
Police caught six drink drivers, one drug driver, seven unregistered vehicles, three unlicensed drivers and one drug driver among a range of other offences.
More than 7000 offences were detected across the state during the operation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.