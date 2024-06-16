The best BFNL and CHFL/CHNL photos this weekend

Round nine of the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League is here, and there's been some great action in the matches across the weekend.
Our photographers, Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford, have been on the sidelines once again to capture the best snaps of the round.
On the agenda this weekend:
-BFNL - Lake Wendouree v Melton South at CE Brown Reserve
-BFNL - North Ballarat v Ballarat at Mars Stadium
-CHFL / CHNL - Daylesford v Carngham Linton at Victoria Park, Daylesford
-CHFL / CHNL - Newlyn v Learmonth at Newlyn Recreation Reserve
The Courier, in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment, also live streamed the Daylesford v Carngham-Linton clash at Victoria Park in Daylesford. You can watch that match here.
Check out the gallery above, who can you spot this week?
