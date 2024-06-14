CHFL R9 previews: plenty of movement in and out by big names

The Central Highlands Football League is back - for three weeks at least.
Then there will be another competition break for school holidays on Saturday, July 6 - a new innovation this season - before the last six home and away rounds.
What a way to return, with second-placed Daylesford taking on Carngham-Linton in sixth - the two big improvers over the past two years.
at Daylesford, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 9, 2023 - Saints 15.20 (110) d Bulldogs 4.12 (36)
Daylesford 2nd (7 wins, 1 loss)
Carngham-Linton 6th (5 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Saints
Turn the clock back two years.
It is round nine, 2022, in the Central Highlands Football League.
Interestingly, Daylesford is at home to Carngham-Linton.
The Bulldogs are on two wins and Carngham-Linton winless, which was the way it would stay for the Saints for the rest of that season.
We have the same round nine fixture on Saturday - Daylesford v Carngham-Linton at Victoria Park.
Instead of toiling away for a rare win, this time the combatants are on target to play finals, with their immediate objectives being to finish in the top four with a double chance.
What a great storyline that is.
Turning around a club's on-field fortunes in quick time can be extremely difficult, but the Bulldogs and Saints have done it.
With the top half of the competition tight, so many games for the rest of the season will carry so much importance for this duo and this is right at the top of the list.
It carries a little more weight for the Saints, given ladder positions.
Although boasting a healthy percentage, Carngham-Linton could find itself right on the cusp of the bottom end of the top eight if it loses.
Daylesford is two games better off and only percentage behind ladder leader Bungaree, but defeat could drop it back in the back in the top eight.
It will be a match-up of contrasting styles.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad will be calling on the Bulldogs' clearance game and strength at stoppages to slow down the usually aggressive Saints, who will be encouraged by their coach Clayton Scoble to use their potent run and gun - taking on the opposition with leg speed and spread.
Daylesford has brought back tall forward Tom Hunt after being unavailable and Luke Said, who has been out since round six with a shoulder issue.
Carngham-Linton will miss tough midfielder Dean O'Brien (unavailable) and the leg speed of Tom Clark (hamstring) and Harry Butler (concussion).
However, the Saints do regain Mile Picken after concussion and Charlie Lloyd.
Kyle Henderson makes his senior debut for Carngham-Linton. He joined the club this year after having last played in 2021 with Sebastopol under-19s.
CHANGES INCLUDE
DAYLESFORD
In: Tom Hunt, Luke Said
Out: Tom Conroy, Joel Cummings
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Miles Picken, Luke Hodgson, Charlie Lloyd, Kyle Henderson (new - Sebastopol)
Out: Dean O'Brien (unavailable), Harry Butler (concussion), Tom Clark (hamstring), Michael Richardson
PLAYERS TO WATCH (named in best most times)
DAYLESFORD
Chris Olivas (6), Trent Lee, Alex Boyse (5)
CARNGHAM-LINTON
Kynan Raven (6), Jacob Mcmickan (5)
at Buninyong, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 11, 2023 - Tigers 7.16 (58) d Bombers 3.4 (22)
Buninyong 5th (5 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss)
Springbank 16th (0 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Bombers
When will Springbank get its first win?
It's on the way, but will this be the one?
The Tigers will have to produce a big surprise if it is to be.
Springbank's drop in form has been beyond belief, but despite its winless record there is a feeling that a sleeping giant is waiting to awaken and strike.
Buninyong has to make sure it is not the one to leave the door open for the Tigers.
The Bombers' form suggests they will be right.
They will have taken an enormous amount of their win over Gordon before the King's Birthday long weekend break.
Buninyong was well down on full strength and yet still found what was needed to inflict a rare home defeat for Gordon.
The Bombers are playing with confidence, with the likes of hardened campaigners Jack Robertson, Nick Shell, Jarrod Rodgers, Aiden Domic and Joel Ottavi leading the way.
The return of Mitch Warner has also provided spark.
Springbank still has the match-winners, but it falls away significantly - not having the depth it has had over the past few years or that Buninyong now has.
Dom Sliwa is a big inclusion for his first game since round one, as is Jesse Marshall, who last played in round four.
Jesse Palmer makes his first senior appearance for the year as does Jack Marshman, who last played seniors in 2022.
Ray Glover and Ethan Kuchel return to Mt Clear under-17s.
Springbank lines up much stronger with the return of experienced duo Chris Quinlan and Justin Simpson, as well as the addition of coach Andrew Challis to an extended bench, Angus Murnane and Colin Vaughan.
Quinlan has been out round three and Simpson has not been sighted since the opening round.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNINYONG
In: Jack Marshman, Jesse Marshall, Campbell Palmer, Dom Sliwa
Out: Mitch Warner, Ray Glover, Ethan Kuchel, Luke Van Rooy
SPRINGBANK
In: Justin Simpson, Chris Quinlan, Angus Murnane, Colin Vaughan, Andrew Challis
Out: Jacob White, Flynn Donegan, James Bawden, Taylor Kelly
PLAYERS TO WATCH (named in best most times)
BUNINYONG
Jack Robertson (6), Aiden Domic, Jacob Coxall (5)
SPRINGBANK
Brant Haintz (6), Pat Glanford, Fletcher Toose, Kieran Maher (4)
at Bungaree, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 6, 2023 - Demons 22.12 (144) d Wickers 6.8 (44)
Bungaree 1st (7 wins, 1 loss)
Creswick 14th (2 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Demons
Bungaree continues what it is a stop-start period of its season.
It is going to take a little bit of work to manage its way through, but with the number of players who have been on the sidelines it provides an opportunity to ease them back.
This is the first of two games the Demons will play over five weeks, with a bye and another competition break to come.
The King's Birthday long weekend break came at a perfect time - on the back of a surprisingly heavy loss to Carngham-Linton.
The Demons' primary focus against Creswick will be simply getting back in winning touch and starting to get everything in place for a serious tilt at a long-awaited premiership.
Creswick just has to throw everything at a match of this nature.
It is hard to see the Wickers getting anywhere near Bungaree, with the Demons boasting a hard-running defence and midfield leading to plenty of firepower in attack.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight is rapt to be getting back three defenders to face Creswick at Bungaree on Saturday.
Ben Simpson, Max Lawless and Joel Gallagher have all been given the green light to return.
Waight said this was a good start to trimming back the injury list which the Demons went into the King's Birthday long weekend break with.
He said as well as getting its defence looking like the combination it started the season with, this also enabled the Demons to start getting structures in other parts of the ground back to where they wanted.
Waight said injuries always meant having to throw players around, and this has been the case for Bungaree in filling defensive rolls.
However, as good as the news is for Bungaree down back, more issues have raised their heads in other positions with new injuries to two important players confirmed.
First-year recruit Joel Richardson has a fractured wrist, which will see him miss up to six weeks, and John Butler has concussion after not long ago missing with hamstring trouble.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNGAREE
In: Joel Gallagher, Ben Simpson, Max Lawless, Robbie Emerson-Jones
Out: John Butler (concussion), Joel Richardson (broken wrist), Jack Walter, Nick Sardo
CRESWICK
In: Ryan Cox, Dane Francis-Whitfield, Nick Cochrane
Out: Lleyton Scheele, Branden Sternberg, Luke Ryan
PLAYERS TO WATCH (named in best most times)
BUNGAREE
Tom Wakefield (5), Tom Elliott, Alex Browning, Dallas Martin, James Lukich (4)
CRESWICK
Marcus Hottes (7), Jarrod McIntyre (5),
at Waubra, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 4, 2023 - Eagles 24.13 (157) d Roos 8.7 (55)
Waubra 15th (2 wins, 6 losses)
Gordon 7th (5 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
SELECTION: Eagles
Gordon is well placed going into the second half of the season and will get that going with a comfortable win over Waubra.
The Eagles are yet to show anything like their 2023 premiership form, with injuries and a regular run of players being unavailable contributing to that.
There is a long way to go yet though and it is hard not to see them building towards another big finals campaign.
This will be another day of learning for the Roos.
Waubra has been boosted by the return of Bailey Colligan, Riley Petrascu and Dean Robertson after hamstring strains.
That will make quite a difference for the Roos.
CHANGES INCLUDE
WAUBRA
In: Seaton Buck, Bailey Colligan, Riley Petrascu, Dean Robertson, Ben Wilson
Out: Ricky Lorenzen, Isaac Menhennet, Nathan Parker, Alex Clark, Rory Wakefield
GORDON
Not available
PLAYERS TO WATCH (named in best most times)
WAUBRA
Tom Ford (7), Harry Roscoe (5)
GORDON
Ethan Crackel (5), Bailey Veale (4)
at Skipton, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: elimination final, 2023 - Emus 10.8 (68) d Towners 8.14 (62)
Skipton 4th (6 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Dunnstown 9th (4 wins, 4 losses)
SELECTION: Emus
Skipton has set its season up nicely.
Now it is up to the Emus to cash in. It is not going to be easy.
With so much on the line the Towners are going to be hard to crack and then Skipton has Gordon, Carngham-Linton, Bungaree, Daylesford and Buninyong to come.
That is a tough run home and makes defeating Dunnstown all the more important.
Skipton has looked the goods, but will need to be on its game.
The Towners have to battle hard, but they have a series of match-ups with teams outside the top eight.
A win here would provide some impetus and have a few teams inside the top eight at the moment looking over their shoulders.
Mitch Gilbert is a huge inclusion for Skipton for his first game of the year.
He was named to play in the previous round, but was a late withdrawal.
The CHFL best and fairest has spent the first half of the season focusing on a distance running project.
The Emus will need him too with number one midfielder Jacob Maddock overseas for a month.
His break-out speed will be badly missed.
Dunnstown is strengthened with the return of key defender Pat Britt, Lachy Taylor and Nick Byrne.
The Towners have also named Blake Morey from Oak Park in the Essendon District league for his debut.
The loss of Mitch Tuddenham, Ryan Walsh and Flynn Stevenson does hurt across the board though.
CHANGES INCLUDE
SKIPTON
In: Mitch Gilbert, Will Beever
Out: Jacob Maddock (unavailable), Liam Cullinan
DUNNSTOWN
In: Pat Britt, Lachy Taylor, Nick Byrne, Blake Morey (new - Oak Park)
Out: Mitch Tuddenham (unavailable), Flynn Stevenson (knee), Ryan Walsh (unavailable), Callan McKay
PLAYERS TO WATCH (named in best most times)
SKIPTON
Pat Graham, Jacob Maddock (5), Jack Wilson (4)
DUNNSTOWN
Jordan Crone, Connor Tangey (6), Will Henderson (4)
at Clunes, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 13, 2023 - Grasshoppers 13.8 (86) d Magpies 5.8 (38)
Clunes 13th (2 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
Rokewood-Corindhap 11th (2 wins, 6 losses)
SELECTION: Grasshoppers
Neither of these combatants have had the seasons they were aspiring for.
Two wins apiece is well short.
Unless there is some remarkable turnaround, finals are out of the question.
Clunes has five top eight teams to come as well as Dunnstown, which remains in the finals hunt.
All the Magpies can do is take their chances to get some wins on the board, and this is one of them - especially at home.
Rokewood-Corindhap has been unable to cope with some long-term injuries and has also been hurt by close losses to Daylesford and Creswick.
Win those and it is a different ball game, but the Grasshoppers were not up to the task on those days and they are going to pay the price.
CHANGES INCLUDE
CLUNES
Not available
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Not available
PLAYERS TO WATCH (named in best most times)
CLUNES
Matt Ryan (6), Ryan Thompson (5)
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
Zac Jenkins, Michael Lockyer (6), Luke Philp, Mack Rivett, (4)
at Newlyn, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 1, 2023 - Cats 10.8 (68) d Lakies 6.9 (45)
Newlyn 3rd (5 win, 0 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
Learmonth 10th (4 wins, 4 losses)
SELECTION: Cats
Each time Learmonth steps out from now on its season is on the line.
Two points out of the top eight, Lakies have to make every game count and along the way take down some sides above it.
This is a game which has the potential to provide some real impetus.
How good is Newlyn? No one really knows yet.
The Cats will almost certainly play finals, but more than that they look like a potential top four team.
Abandoned games against Buninyong and Hepburn mean this can only be speculation.
We need to see more of Newlyn against top end talent before that can be locked in.
Even this clash with Learmonth is potentially a test.
Lakies have the mid-field strength to go with Cats, but do they have the big man power to stop the likes of Pat Carey and Kieran Collins?
They will be without in-form defender Chris Giampaolo. who is facing up to three or four weeks out with a strained quadricep.
Newlyn will see defender Wes Carter for the first time this season off a shoulder injury.
He will line up against a Learmonth missing power forward Damon Folkes, who is unavailable.
Learmonth does welcome back promising youngster Tom Mitchell after concussion.
CHANGES INCLUDE
NEWLYN
In: Wes Carter
Out: Chris Giampaolo (quad)
LEARMONTH
In: Jake Dunne, Matt McKenna, Olly Ross, Tom Mitchell
Out: Damon Folkes (unavailable), Sam McCrum, Briley Patullo Joe Neal
PLAYERS TO WATCH (named in best most times)
NEWLYN
Chris Giampaolo, Sean Willmott, Liam Hoy (5), Tom Carey, Kieran Collins, Jed Labbett (3)
LEARMONTH
Cam Kimber (6), Will Green (5)
at Beaufort, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 6, 2023 - Blues 15.6 (96) d Crows 10.9 (69)
Beaufort 17th (0 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
Ballan 12th (2 wins, 6 losses)
SELECTION: Blues
Ballan coach Harley Bongart believes the Blues have so far short-changed themselves - not winning as many games as they should have.
That is a big call given their losses have been against Bungaree, Daylesford, Buninyong, Waubra, Skipton, and Newlyn.
Waubra is the one which hurts most and they had their chance in a close one against Skipton.
All-in-all though, five of their defeats have been at the hands of the top five sides.
It means Ballan's draw does open up, starting with a trip to Beaufort.
The Blues have been able to find the improvement which has eluded Beaufort, which is really struggling.
Although each has youth, Ballan will be physically too strong with a tough as nails approach.
Beaufort has experience and again has some new faces lining up.
Mature age late signings brothers Jack and Sam Wotherspoon (Fitzroy VAFA) make their senior debuts for the Crows along with Ry Herman (Newtown & Chilwell).
The Wotherspoons' father played with the club and their family has a longstanding association with Beaufort.
The Wotherspoons were integral to the foundation of the town, with the Wotherspoon Bros hardware and merchandise store operating from the mid-1800s.
Herman has been promoted after two reserves appearances - his first games since 2021.
The Wotherspoons are also coming off breaks from the sport.
Beaufort's biggest inclusion is the return of coach Daniel Jones from a strained calf.
Ballan re-introduces youngsters Jack Jarvis and Tom Cox, who did not play alongside Richmond great Trent Cotchin.
Beaufort captain and 2018 premiership player Tim Haase plays his 2100th senior game.
He joined the Crows from Redan in 2016.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BEAUFORT
In: Daniel Jones, Ry Herman (new - Newton & Chilwell), Jack and Sam Wotherspoon (new - Fitzroy VAFA)
Out: Frazer Carnes, Lachlan Fraser, Tom McKenzie, Isaac Jantzen
BALLAN
In: Jack Jarvis, Tom Cox
Out: Trent Cotchin (back into retirement), David Pike
PLAYERS TO WATCH (named in best most times)
BEAUFORT
Cormac Mahony (6). Tim Haase (5)
BALLAN
Ryan Bongart, Blake Colley, Lachlan Conlan (5), Daniel Nielson, Ayden Tanner (4)
