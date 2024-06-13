'Farewell, old mate and thank you': Rex Hollioake remembered at packed funeral

Ballarat sporting legend and prominent local government figure Rex Hollioake has been remembered for his dedication to community work and being a devoted family man.
Family and friends gathered at the York Street Church of Christ on Thursday to farewell Hollioake, who died aged 94 on Tuesday, June 4.
The service heard from Hollioake's son and daughter Bruce and Sue, as well as granddaughter Regan and long-time friend and former colleague Jeremy Johnson.
Bruce recalled many memories of growing up with Rex as his dad, including playing cricket and learning how to back a trailer.
"Dad always supported Sue and I in our chosen pursuits even if he hated them. He hated motorbikes ... despite that he brought both Sue and I motorbikes when we were kids," he said.
"So many memories.
"Dad had very good eyesight up until his last days, he didn't need glasses to read the paper, and he read nearly every paper going around.
"He also boasted he never had a cigarette or beer in his life. He retained his senses and sense of humour until his final moments.
"To put it in cricketing terms ... the umpire called 'stumps' and he removed the bails with Rex on 94. One big hit over the fence for six short of the magical tonne, but nevertheless a great innings. I love you dad."
Rex's daughter Sue said she remembered growing up in such a sport-orientated family.
"From a very young age I always thought my name was 'Rex's daughter' rather than Sue, such was his stature in the community," she said.
"Our annual family holidays to Coffs Harbour also hold special memories, as fishing was Dad's other love.
"In his latter years he often remarked how he felt he'd let his family down during his working life. If he wasn't at cricket (or) footy, he was at meeting after meeting.
"Dad, however, did not let his family down. He loved us unconditionally, spoke with pride of us all, and provided the most beautiful life for us all.
"To others he was a legend, but to me he was simply my Dad and I loved him with all of my heart."
Rex's granddaughter Regan, one of six grandchildren, also shared memories of their grandpa teaching them to play sport as they were growing up.
"To so many you were so much, but to us you were our grandpa, and what a special grandpa you were," she said.
"We will miss your jokes, your wisdom, your warmth, and the way you lit up the room. You lived your life with passion and purpose and you worked hard.
"You taught us of the importance of family and of community, and always giving our best."
Providing a comprehensive overview of the many community and sporting achievements that Rex accomplished, Jeremy Johnson said Rex knew everybody.
"He treated everyone he met just the same. Famous or not, they were all equals and they were all friends," he said.
"Rex was a champion in so many respects, yet he was humble; a generous man in every aspect of his life.
"Honestly, respect and trustworthiness shone through in all he did. His achievements in life were many-fold, and our Ballarat region and beyond have prospered accordingly with so many legacies that he's left us.
"Farewell, old mate and thank you."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.