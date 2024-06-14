BFNL injury plague starts to lift ... for some

The bye week came at the right time for most of the clubs in the Ballarat Football Netball League, with many hoping to see the return of a number of players from injury in round nine.
It's Redan that looks set to gain a most number of inclusions with Lachie Bond set to play his first game for the season when the Lions meet up with the flying Kangaroos of East Point.
Bond will provide a forward presence alongside Grant Bell for the Lions, while Lachie McLean will also play his first game of the season, if he gets through training, and Brandon Green will also return.
"There's a few we're still lacking, Sam Broadbent is still out, but should be back the following week, I expect we'll see Riley Collins that week too, but then obviously the Coates Talent League boys will just be a wait and see as they go along," Redan coach Gary Learmonth said.
"Belly' has been terrific for us forward all year, but having Bond out there will make us a little more tricky to line-up on in the forward half. Marty Boyer has had some good games, so having him, Bell, McLean and Bond now should make us a much more potent forward line and gives us variations that we can mix it up a little bit than what we've been able to do so far."
But it's not roses for every club, with Ballarat set to be without a number of stars for its clash with North Ballarat.
The week off hasn't helped the Swans with a number of big names set to miss.
"You'd think we'd be better off after the bye, but we're going to miss a few," Chris Maple said.
"Paddy O'Brien broke his finger last game, it looks like we'll have a couple of boys that'll get an opportunity in the VFL. Bailey Fraser is unavailable, Zac Maple has a bit of an ankle, Noah Drever is injured as well, there's a bit missing.
"We've had the two byes, but unfortunately we've copped some real long term stuff, we had an ACL in the twos, Jake Drever shoulder reco, Harry Butler we haven't seen since round one, it's all rolled into one which doesn't come out all that good for us."
Maple said his team would still relish the opportunity to get out onto Mars Stadium.
"We'll enjoy it, it's a great opportunity to get out on the ground. I wouldn't imagine we'd try too much different, we'll get out there and give it a crack.
"We've probably got two or three under 19 players, so we have to be how many we grab, but we'll get some of the reserves boys who have been putting their hand up, give them an opportunity and see what happens."
Arguably the game of the round is the clash between the two sides yet to taste a win in Lake Wendouree and Melton South.
Both teams head into the game rested with Melton South expected to see the return of Jeff Garlett to the line-up.
Panthers coach Travis Hodgson said he expects that up to four or five players will be able to return to the line-up should they get through the final training session on Thursday night.
"I think we had seven out after the Sebastopol game, but we should get four or five of them back," he said. "Garlett will be back and he will probably play a few more with us for the rest of the year.
"We were hoping to have Sam Darley back, but his partner has just had a baby."
Lake Wendouree should also welcome back a number of experienced players with Felix Fogaty, Nathan Pring and Ben Hayes set to return.
Lakers coach Rohan Brown said he expects this to be a fierce test.
"They are in exactly the same position as us, and right now we're a long way from winning, it's going to be a huge test," he said.
"We'll crack in with what we've got. It'll be good to have a bit of experience come back with Ben who'll play behind the footy, Felix will give us a key aerial target, he's missed a couple of weeks with an ankle, Nathan was a bit sore, but his form leading into the week off was really good, it's good inclusions for us.
"There's no doubt we've appreciated the week off, but there's no doubt for what I've seen of them on Tuesday night, they are keen to get back into some footy."
Sebastopol is a club that looks to have turned the corner on a disappointing start to the season, but will face a huge test against Sunbury, on the rebound, at Clarke Oval.
Burra coach Tony Lockyer said he would wait until after training to pick his team.
"We've got a few training tonight to see how we go, the week off has certainly been a good thing for us, but we just don't know what numbers we'll get back," he said.
"The Darley game was really good for the boys who are inexperienced at senior level, it gave them a taste of the intensity and the contest, now we can build from that.
"We're not getting carried away, we didn't win the game, that now has to be our consistency in the back half of the year.
"There's been lapses that have put us out of a game and that's been our problem. We've had quarters of football put us out of the game and we haven't recovered.
"Our challenge is to stop that momentum, we were one goal to four against Darley and I was really happy with the way we stopped that flow. We've been slowly improving each week and that change kept us in the game."
Sunbury coach Matt White said he was looking purely at the Darley game as his research for his team, knowing that the Burra will put up a stern test for his side.
"We're looking at bringing in at least two back in, I can't say what will happen with Ben Cameron as Coburg are playing Sunday," he said.
"Sebastopol is a bit of a weird team, the stats lines are good, but for some reason their ladder position doesn't say that. To me they are a bit of an enigma, they do a lot well.
"But we saw what they did push Darley all the way last time, it's going to be an interesting game, we'll prep for their best, you look at that last game.
The final game pits competition leader Melton up against Bacchus Marsh
The Bloods expect Jaycob Hickey to return this week, but the club will decide how to line-up in next 24 hours.
"It really depends if we go taller or smaller," coach Troy Scoble said. "Bacchus Marsh this week, they've had some really strong performances, they are really talented, young group, plenty of enthusiasm, but yeah, high end talent.
"We're thinking it's going to be a really tough contest at home. I'm impressed with what they doing."
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield said his team was refreshed and ready to go.
"It doesn't get much bigger, it's a great opportunity to see where we are at, see what we are doing well, see what we need to do to match them," he said. "They've got strengths across board, but I go into every game knowing that if we can play our best football, we'll be right in the game.
"We know that Melton's best is very very good, we respect what they do, their balance, but we'd love to take a scalp.
"We'll get Tyson Shea back, that'll be a handy inclusion, we'll get Bailey Glasscott back which will help our defence as well. We lose lose Will Lalor again, he's got a two-week ankle, so the week off will help, but he's probably all we'll lose."
