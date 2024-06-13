FoodBank officially open but 'more work to do' to meet obvious need

SOARING living costs on the back of the pandemic has made it "more critical" for FoodBank to be operational "as quickly as possible," the charity's boss says.
FoodBank's 2000-square metre Ballarat community food centre officially opened on June 13, almost six years after the state government pledged $10 million to food relief hubs in Ballarat and Morwell.
The Ballarat hub made a soft launch in November working in partnerships with welfare organisations across the region.
Victoria's Carers and Volunteers Minister Ros Spence acknowledged the rising pressures on charity programs amid the nation's cost of living crisis that had acutely emerged since the FoodBank project was first touted.
"I don't know that I'd say playing catch up, but we certainly recognise there's more work to do," Minister Spence said.
FoodBank chief executive officer David McNamara said the organisation had been working to extend its reach since opening.
"This is a really trying time for too many families out there," Mr McNamara said. "I have over 20 years experience in food relief and I've never seen it like this.
"So having a center like this where people have the dignity of choice and there's no stigma around coming and turning up for help, I think is the right approach to making sure everyone gets the food that they need."
Transport options to the centre remain a sticking point.
The FoodBank centre is in the Ballarat Western Employment Zone, with no public transport links.
Mr McNamara said he was working with the City of Ballarat to advocate for more transport options, as FoodBank sought to expand the services offered on the site.
FoodBank now works as a distribution centre for 16 charities across the Ballarat region. This has included a boost to community lunches at Creswick Neighbourhood House.
Mr McNamara said they continue to work with companies like McCain and would have more to say about future projects still in the works.
Federation University students have been part of an exclusive six-month pilot program from March for the supermarket-style drop-in centre. The university has been busing self-nominated students to visit the hub in Ballarat, while also running its own pantry relief service on campuses across the state.
A kitchen to educate community members about food preparation and cooking has also been built into the site.
Mr McNamara said this had been co-designed with Federation University to roll-out first to students in a bid to tackle food insecurity but details for the program were "coming very shortly".
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy said it was great to have the hub open in Ballarat. He said BCH was confident the hub would be good support for the food access network across the region.
But collaboration in the city's welfare networks was vital.
"Demand [for food relief] is obvious and excessive. It'll be in high demand but it's going to take a community effort and collaborative community involvement for it to be sustainable," Mr Duffy said.
FoodBank has previously made clear that getting community partnerships right has been the reason behind it's gradual operational build-up.
To bring more people to the centre, Mr McNamara said FoodBank would look to what was possible while public transport remained limited.
"If it gets to the point where we have no success [in lobbying government], then what we will do is ... try and find a way to do that ourselves as well," Mr McNamara said.
While transport was not one of Minister Spence's portfolios, she said it would be "terrific if there were more transport options" to get to the centre in BWEZ.
She said the last time she visited the site with FedUni students, a number of them carpooled.
"The demographics of those people vary ... that shows how deep these issues are for food relief," Minister Spence said.
"It's not just affecting a certain demographic, it's incredibly broad."
Ripon MP Martha Haylett said she had been in the public transport minister's ear about bus connections in her electorate.
"My priority is to actually get bus connections to places that don't have any connection right now, here in BWEZ, Lucas, Cardigan Village," she said.
"It is top of my priorities to make significant improvements to our bus services here in Ballarat."
Foodbank has agreements with five local government areas in the region and is working to secure commitments with two others.
Ms Haylett said the facility would be able to help the broader region.
"There's just so many community groups and food pantries that are popping up all over the place," she said.
"There's a dedicated team here at FoodBank, who are making [community] connections ... we want to see more of that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.