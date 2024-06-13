Shuffle on BFNL board after 'irregularities' discovered

The Ballarat Football Netball League now has a full board after votes were counted at an extraordinary general meeting held on Wednesday night.
The meeting was called due to legal irregularities found to have been in place at the time of the board election in February this year.
Adrian Bettio, who had been elected chairperson in February, was once again installed as the board chair, elected unopposed, while a number of other board member positions were also elected unopposed, including that of executive director Rod Ward.
Others elected included Peter Carey, Barry Agg, Kirsty McLean, Holly McEldrew, Alissa Harris, and Caitlin Hughes.
The meeting was called after elections held in February were deemed to be invalid after five elected board members were found to have nominated in the legislated time frame, but not signed the paperwork required prior to the AGM, which under the BFNL constitution is not allowed.
The five were Adrian Bettio, Rod Ward, Barry Agg, Alissa Harris and Holly McEldrew, all of which were returned to the board on Wednesday night.
Club representatives The Courier spoke to said it was simply an oversight which had now been corrected.
"They were voted on the night and those people were brought onto the board," one said. "My understanding was some of the directors were incorrectly elected and when it was pointed out, the league has moved to fix it up.
"It was discovered after the league AGM, the league reviewed the constitution, so it was important to make sure it was all clear. The good thing about that is the board had four vacant positions, and now we have a full board, which is a great result."
The league also held a general meeting with clubs on the night with the major topic of discussion being the future of under age football with a proposal in place to see a change from under-19s moved to either under-18s, or under-18.5.
Any such change would also mean moving junior age groups to 'even' number age groups such as 12s, 14s and 16s.
"That was discussed, I know The Courier ran articles on that last week and I know most of the senior coaches were keen to see that," another club said.
"So what's been decided was for every club to take that back to the junior sections of their club in order to get some direction about what happens going forward.
"I believe that's something the clubs will be doing over the next couple of weeks, so it will give us time to potentially get things up and running for next year, if that's the way the clubs wish to proceed."
