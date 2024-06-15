The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

Will the train station be 'desecrated' by an overpass?

June 15 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept art of the new overpass at the Ballarat train station. Picture contributed
Concept art of the new overpass at the Ballarat train station. Picture contributed

RECOGNISING CONTRIBUTIONS

Read more: Ballarat's community champions recognised in King's Birthday Honours

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.