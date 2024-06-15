Will the train station be 'desecrated' by an overpass?

Congratulations to Aunty Marlene Gilson and Bill Dobell on their very well-deserved Australian honours announced this week.
Aunty Marlene's paintings have played such an important part in educating us about the importance of Wadawurrung culture and tradition.
Congratulations also to Professor Michael Buxton for his work with community organisations in identifying and protecting the built and natural heritage of many Victorian locations, including Ballarat.
These recipients are far worthier than retired politicians who have been very well paid for serving political interests, rather than community interests.
Anne Beggs-Sunter, Ballarat
I write to support the ideas put forward by Paul Jenkins in his letter to The Courier on Saturday, June 8.
The early design proposal is a complete and utter dog's breakfast, a cookie cutter copy of the designs used at previous upgrades of stations between Ballarat and Southern Cross.
It not only desecrates the views of the historic station from most angles, it's not even passenger friendly, appearing to leave travellers close to the eastern end of both platforms.
Surely with some clever engineering the lifts could be built under the canopy over the platforms and rails.
The area at the top of the stairs could be widened so that lift passengers could step out and walk straight across to the second lift, joining those who have walked up the stairs.
This would have to be a cheaper option than the ugly box-like structures currently under construction, and would preserve the heritage values of our station.
Please, Danny Pearson, Minister for Transport Infrastructure, use some lateral thinking, and get your engineers and planning staff to come up with a better design.
Janine Lucato, Buninyong
What a fabulous idea to have a Park and Ride available from the Aquatic Centre to the Railway Station for Ballarat's White Night.
Such a shame it was so poorly executed.
Our family stood in the cold and rain for 50 minutes due to the fact that only one bus had been put on for this service.
So many families with young kids had to wait far too long.
An avoidable situation had more buses been used.
Tracey Ginn, Alfredton
Yes, I was one of the 60,000 land owners in Victoria sent an erroneous Land Tax demand.
I phoned my accounts office and the secretary laughed and said, "Oh, we have had many of those letters. Best to phone them and explain."
I phoned and advised the Land Tax Office the demand was for my home residence, has been for 25 years, and I am phoning from it.
There is no other land. The Registry number was my home land.
The demand was withdrawn and I thanked my accountant's secretary for sharing the joke.
David Chadderton, Wendouree
