'Army man' paedophile uses military memorabilia to lure young boys

A paedophile called "army man" by his teenage victims used his military memorabilia collection to lure boys to his home and sexually abuse them.
Gary Alchin, 59, appeared remotely from Hopkins Correctional Centre at the County Court in Ballarat on Thursday to plead guilty to 15 child abuse-related charges.
The charges included nine counts of failing to report contact with a child as part of his sex offenders registration, two counts of supply drugs to a minor, three counts of sexual assault and a single charge of loitering near a primary school as a sex offender.
The substantial part of Alchin's offending occurred across four weeks in late-2022, early-2023, at his unit in Wendouree.
Alchin had been living in the unit since 2021, after his release from a 7.5-year prison sentence for earlier child sex abuse offending in 2010.
As a result, Alchin was a registered sex offender for life, requiring him to report any contact with a child, whether in-person or online, to the police within 24 hours.
The court heard during his time at the Wendouree unit, Alchin breached his reporting duties on several occasions by striking up conversations with teens at a nearby bus stop, and taking a neighbour's child to see his military memorabilia collection.
In mid-January 2023, Alchin approached two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, on scooters outside of his unit and invited them inside his house for cordial. The two teens sat inside of Alchin's house for about two hours.
On January 31, 2023, the 14-year-old was reported missing by his parents at about 6.30pm.
The 14-year-old had visited Alchin's house, who was with an adult friend known as "Jeff". As police and the boy's family searched for his location, the trio went to play basketball at a court near Yuille Park Community College.
Alchin leaned on the college's fence and watched the two play, resulting in the charge of loitering near a school as a sex offender.
Alchin and the 14-year-old then visited Stockland Woolworths, where Alchin purchased the boy non-alcoholic beers.
Back at Alchin's unit the boy drank two of the beers and was offered to smoke cannabis out of a bong Alchin owned.
The 14-year-old went to sleep that night on Alchin's couch, and awoke to Alchin assaulting him.
After the incident, the boy went back to sleep and woke up again at 9am, leaving the house. The 14-year-old told police about the incident on July 31, 2023.
In February 2023, Alchin had invited three other teenage boys to look at his military collection, aged between 12 to 15.
The boys called Alchin "army man" and would visit his house on occasion throughout the following weeks to look at the items he owned.
On four occasions Alchin sexually touched one of the boys while he was inside of the unit, sometimes in the company of the other two.
Alchin also offered to group to smoke out of a makeshift bong, which he said only contained tobacco, however admitted it had cannabis when one of the boys saw a "green substance" among the tobacco.
He was arrested at his home by police on March 3, 2023, and has since remained in custody.
At Thursday's County Court hearing, Alchin's lawyer Adrian Paull said his client had been sexually assaulted at the age of 11 by his cousin when visiting family in South Australia.
Mr Paull said Alchin had never felt hurt by his childhood abuse, and later reflected on the experience as a "loving" and "caring" one.
In a psychologist's report rendered with the court, Alchin was diagnosed with a paraphilic disorder, which Mr Paull said underpinned all of Alchin's offending.
The court heard Alchin had used cannabis for his entire life, and had begun experimenting with methamphetamine in the weeks prior to the offending.
Alchin was given a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence in 2010 for child sex abuse offences following an incident in 1996. During his time in prison, Alchin was "violently sexually assaulted" at the Goulburn Correctional Centre in New South Wales
Mr Paull remarked that Alchin had 27 years without reoffending, before a downturn in his life, drug use, and the 2022-23 incidents.
Crown prosecutor Andy Moore said there was "no evidentiary connection between Mr Alchin's use of drugs and his offending".
"He said to the neuro-psychologist that he effectively let his guard down... he knew what he was doing was wrong, but he couldn't resist the temptation to do what he was doing to these boys."
Due to Alchin's history he will be sentenced as a "serious sexual offender," meaning most of his sentence will be "accumulated" between charges.
This means he will spend years in prison, and get a longer sentence than an offender outside of the category.
The case will return for sentencing on June 21.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380.
