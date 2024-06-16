'Is he going to die?': Mum thanks awesome strangers who helped save her son

Miners Rest mum Amy McIntyre felt helpless when her son Atticus, 11, collapsed during White Night festivities in Ballarat earlier this month.
But the community members, ambulance, police and hospital staff who rushed to their aid and treated Atticus have reminded her just how "awesome" the Ballarat community is and the difficult work conditions that ambulance officers and hospital staff face.
The family had been enjoying White Night and decided to take a break for dinner at Eureka Pizza when their terrifying ordeal began.
"My son sat down, said I don't feel well, and put his head down on the table," Ms McIntyre said. "My mum was with me ... she put her hand on the back of his neck and he was really clammy ... then I sat him up, his eyes rolled back and his lips were white."
She pleaded with Atticus, who could not speak, to stay awake and asked staff to call an ambulance.
"Then he went floppy, the colour drained from his face and he turned grey."
At that point two women from a neighbouring table rushed over to help.
"They said they were nurses, they put him on the ground, put blankets out for him. He was crashing, then he went blue and his pupils dilated really big ... I was freaking out."
A third nurse also came to help, and while Ms McIntyre was at the front of the restaurant on the landline with Ambulance Victoria, another woman who works for AV was also calling the emergency in and was able to give details while Ms McIntyre returned to her son.
"Another AV employee there was looking after my daughter, Atticus' twin sister, who was screaming 'is he going to die?," Ms McIntyre said.
"They were so fantastic and the staff at the restaurant were awesome," she said.
"It was mayhem in there with the White Night crowds. They were so busy but everyone was just brilliant," she said.
Within minutes six paramedics appeared, having made their way through the thousands of people in Sturt Street admiring the White Night projections. Two Victoria Police officers who were also nearby came in to check and see if they could do anything.
Ms McIntyre's mother went with Atticus in the ambulance while she raced home to Miners Rest to grab her id and cards.
"Mum said to the ambulance officers that I would come back with my ambulance membership but they said they were not charging anyone (because of their current industrial action) then started telling her about the conditions they were working under ... 18 hour shifts, being called in on days off, and more," she said.
During their time in the ED Ms McIntyre got another look at the conditions hospital staff were working under including abusive patients and long lines for triage.
"I could never do that job but they handled everything really well. I've been to hospital for things before and they have been nothing but fantastic."
Atticus was admitted to hospital but the cause of his dramatic collapse could not be found.
"He was checked for dehydration, they took bloods, and every time he stood up his blood pressure dropped and his heart rate went up."
Atticus had improved significantly and by Sunday night was allowed to return home but under strict instructions to come straight back if he deteriorated.
After a few days at home he returned to school with no after-effects from his dramatic collapse.
