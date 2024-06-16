The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

'Is he going to die?': Mum thanks awesome strangers who helped save her son

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 16 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy McIntyre and son Atticus, who suffered a major health scare while enjoying White Night on June 1. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Amy McIntyre and son Atticus, who suffered a major health scare while enjoying White Night on June 1. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Miners Rest mum Amy McIntyre felt helpless when her son Atticus, 11, collapsed during White Night festivities in Ballarat earlier this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.