What the return to phonics means for your child

Yesterday, the state government announced that from 2025, all government schools from prep to grade two will be taught using a systematic synthetic phonics approach. The plan includes a minimum 25 minutes a day of explicit teaching.
Reporter Michelle Smith talks to ACU Ballarat literacy expert Dr Tina Daniel, who says it's about being explicit about how kids are taught and not assuming that any child will just pick it up.
"It's showing up in our data that only one in four students are learning to read well enough to really be able to read to learn."
So how will it impact your child? Michelle's story reveals more.
Meanwhile, state reporter Ben Silvester reveals that Victoria's regional health services have been handed "brutal" mandatory budgets by the state government with some hospitals facing cuts of nearly 40 per cent.
Some of the hardest hit hospitals are the small rural services that already operate on a shoestring.
Several health service CEOs told ACM they believed the government was intentionally weakening smaller services to soften them up for looming statewide hospital amalgamations.
And in sport, David Brehaut and Greg Gliddon bring us all the selected teams for round nine in the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League.
Plus, don't miss their Footy Frenzy previews today, coming to you first on Facebook and TikTok.
