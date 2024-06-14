Jackson and Richardson win young team of the year at sports awards

Ballarat rowers Katie Jackson and Lucy Richardson have capped off a remarkable 18 months, being crowned the Young Team of the Year winners in the Victoria Sports Awards.
The duo, who won both the Victorian under-21 pairs rowing title and the national under-19 title and also finished with a bronze medal at the World under-19 championships in Paris last year.
They were also a part of the all-conquering Ballarat Clarendon College coxed four crew which dominated school rowing across two successive seasons, winning the Head of the Lake, Victorian and national championship titles.
Each year, the Victorian Sport Awards (VSAs) honours the athletes, coaches, administrators and volunteers who made an exceptional contribution to sport in Victoria during the previous calendar year as well as the initiatives that promoted sport and active recreation participation.
In all, 18 awards were handed out on the night to athletes, coaches and volunteers covering a range of sports from grassroots to elite.
Dr Peter Bruckner was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Victorian Sport Award.
"This year was another great celebration of the best that our state sporting and active recreation industry has to offer and my congratulations to everyone who was honoured," VicSport chair Ritchie Hinton said.
"It was also a privilege to acknowledge the achievements of Dr Peter Brukner whose outstanding service to sport over 50 years, from community level to the Olympics, has made a significant contribution to the development of safe sport and leading medical care in Australia."
