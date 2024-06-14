Why Drummond Street will be closed this weekend

Maureen, the 43m tower crane building the new central energy plant at Grampians Health, has finished its work and will be removed this weekend.
To remove the crane, Drummond Street will be closed to traffic on June 15 and 16.
The crane will be removed as it was installed - using a large mobile crane.
Access to the hospital will still be available via Drummond Street as well as the other entrances on Mair Street and Sturt St.
The new six-storey central energy plant building on Drummond Street will house Grampians Health education, capital works, engineering, IT, pharmacy, environmental services, the at-home care workforce, pathology and Deakin University.
With construction completed on the central energy plant, the focus has switched to the internal fit-out of the complex which is the second stage of the $655 million Ballarat Base Hospital Redevelopment.
Works also continue on the car park in Mair Street, with the car park crane expected to be dismantled on June 19 and 20, with minor road disruptions expected in Ascot Street on those days.
