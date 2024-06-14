The Courier
Why Drummond Street will be closed this weekend

By Michelle Smith
Updated June 14 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 11:15am
Grampians Health manager of volunteer services for Ballarat and Stawell Leah Ferguson and Maureen Woodford pictured one last time in front of Maureen the Crane before it is dismantled this weekend. Picture supplied
Maureen, the 43m tower crane building the new central energy plant at Grampians Health, has finished its work and will be removed this weekend.

