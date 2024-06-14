School sports games heading to Ballarat in 2025

BALLARAT has secured the hosting rights to the School Sports Australia Games which will be held in October 2025.
The sports set to be will included in the event are cricket, soccer, golf, netball, softball, touch football, and tennis.
The majority of which the sports will feature the 12-and-under age competitions, with touch football and tennis to include a combination of age groups.
It is expected that about 1300 young athletes will be in action from throughout Australia, with traveling families and officials meaning more than 3000 visitors will be calling Ballarat home during the event.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor, Peter Eddy said Ballarat had a proven track record of attracting and successfully hosting major sporting events.
"In recent years we have invested significantly into our sporting facilities, making Ballarat a leading regional centre for the hosting of sporting events," he said.
"We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to our city to use our sporting facilities, but also experience everything Ballarat has to offer.
"We also expect our local accommodation and hospitality businesses to benefit greatly from Ballarat attracting such a major event."
The School Sport Australia Games is a new concept that is starting with its inaugural event in the Gold Coast throughout July and August this year.
School Sport Australia executive officer, Phil Reeves said; "School Sport Australia is thrilled to bring the School Sport Australia Games to Ballarat, a city renowned for its sporting and tourist appeal".
"This event highlights our commitment to a new multi-sport format, revolutionising representative school sports. The inaugural games will take place in Queensland in six weeks, and we are already gearing up for an equally spectacular event in Ballarat for 2025.
"The School Sport Australia Games will offer students an unforgettable sporting and educational experience.
The event is expected to be held in mid to late October 2025, however exact dates are yet to be confirmed.
