Bye week is done, footy returns with some huge games

It's Greg Gliddon here, bringing you this week's footy wrap from The Courier sports team.
We've had the bye round and now footy returns with a bang this weekend with a host of big games, and for one club in the BFNL, it'll finally be a chance to sing the song after a tough opening to the season.
Lake Wendouree and Melton South will go head-to-head at CE Brown Reserve on Saturday as both look to chase their first victory of the season. The winner will be celebrating long into the night.
Both teams have loaded up with a host of inclusions, including for former AFL Jeff Garlett who will play his second game for the Panthers this season.
The biggest match-up of the weekend though occurs in the CHFL with Daylesford at home to Carngham-Linton. The Courier's own David Brehaut will be there covering the match, thanks to our sponsors Sheds & Shades By Design and Redwood Entertainment.
There's plenty of interesting reading into today's newsletter as well. You'll find all of our in-depth interviews with the BFNL coaches as they discuss the burning issues facing football in 2024, including a possible change in the junior structure around the competition.
Have a great weekend
