Town with no pub has another option on the table

IN A TOWN with no pub - for now - Dianne Ray is plating up an option to keep promoting social connections in the way only a pub can provide.
The business owner and chef is doing this the best way she knows how - with food.
Buninyong's only pub, The Crown Hotel, right in the heart of the township closed in early June when the lease for long-time publican David Streeter ran out.
Renovation plans for The Crown are underway with owner and experienced hotelier Simon Coghlan but this will likely keep the pub out of action until Christmas.
Ms Ray, who owns Buninyong restaurant The Shared Table, has launched a limited pub classics menu in the interim.
"A pub's a community thing and we don't want to lose that," Ms Ray said.
"It's a central point in a village for people to use when they are visiting with family and a place where people can meet for a drink.
"We're just adding an arm to what we do for a bit...We want people to come eat in an environment that's fun and warm and inviting.It's about sharing in a good community and good food."
In a tough time for hospitality, feeling the bite of people eating out less, Ms Ray hoped when people did eat out this would help to keep some routine for those who usually ventured to the pub.
She did not want the community to lose this.
This is a project The Shared Table has launched with the blessing of Mr Coghlan.
The Shared Table chef Scott Alsop has experience in making pub meals.
The classics menu, keeping in line with pub prices, will feature popular pub fare such as chicken schnitzel and chips, a steak sandwich, porterhouse steak, seafood marinara and proper fish and chips.
What makes it proper, Mr Alsop said, was creating the meals in The Shared Table way - from scratch.
The Shared Table, on the town hall side of Learmonth Street, opened in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Ms Ray said the restaurant philosophy had always been a focus on local, from the tradies across the region who helped construct the interiors to suppliers.
A bunch of home-growers in the region that Ms Ray called "gifted producers" donated excess produce from their properties and this is recognised in the menu. For example, a seasonal fig and date sticky pudding pays tribute on the menu to neighbour Mr G's figs.
Ms Ray said supporting the community was crucial to the sustainability of small towns like Buninyong, both business-wise and in social connections.
"This initiative is not just about food; it's about preserving the social fabric and ensuring that Buninyong remains a vibrant and connected community", says Ms Ray.
"We know the Crown Hotel will be missed until it reopens in 2025 and in the meantime, we hope to support the local Buninyong community with great food and community interaction until then."
