The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Town with no pub has another option on the table

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated June 14 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shared Table owner Dianne Ray is adding a limited pub classics line to the menu in a bid to keep pub vibes in town while the Buninyong pub is under renovation. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The Shared Table owner Dianne Ray is adding a limited pub classics line to the menu in a bid to keep pub vibes in town while the Buninyong pub is under renovation. Picture by Lachlan Bence

IN A TOWN with no pub - for now - Dianne Ray is plating up an option to keep promoting social connections in the way only a pub can provide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.