Funding pledged for upgrades to dangerous intersections

After fatal accidents, crashes and near misses, a key Ballarat intersection will be upgraded.
In 2023, Alex Baines died in a fatal crash at the intersection of Greenhalghs Road and Finchs Road.
After losing her only child, mother Norelle Baines has been calling for changes, and neighbours in the area have joined, after seeing countless near misses.
Funding has now been pledged for the site, with $2 million from the federal government and $976,000 from the City of Ballarat to build a roundabout.
The federal government's Black Spot Program will also upgrade Avenue and Henderson roads in Burrumbeet with $944,000. This intersection has also been the site of crashes and fatalities.
Federal Ballarat MP Catherine King said the Black Spot funding program is used to upgrade intersections that are particularly dangerous.
Councils or community members can nominate particularly bad intersections and crash data is used to identify which sites are priorities.
"We haven't got enough money to do everything, but it is to really concentrate on what are the worst roads - how do we do those worst roads first?" she said.
"It's awful, no one should be dying on our roads, we know that the road toll is way too high."
After calls from Haddon residents, stop signs and rumble strips were installed on Finchs Road to encourage traffic to slow down.
The area has seen increased growth as developments in Ballarat's west bring more people to the area.
Ms King said she was working to ensure infrastructure is funded while also keeping up with the large demand for houses.
She said this is why she is working on a housing support program to give funding for the states to ensure infrastructure keeps up.
"You'll start to see that rollout shortly," Ms King said.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said they will be looking at key roads connecting suburbs as work for the Northern Growth Zone continues.
"It's always a contentious point as to what comes first, you want to make sure that where growth is happening, you've got significant infrastructure that's in place," he said.
At the same time he said residents need to make sure they are driving safely.
"Every time we get behind the wheel of a car, it is upon us to be able to plan for our safe arrival and to not impact other drivers that are on the road," Cr Hudson said.
He said design and planning work will take place over the next 12 months, to be completed by the middle of 2026.
Greenhalghs and Finchs Road in Bunkers Hill: $2 million and $976,000 from Ballarat council to build a roundabout with splitter islands and raised safety platforms. A speed zone reduction review will also be undertaken in the surrounding area.
Avenue and Henderson Roads in Burrumbeet: $944,000 to install splitter islands, rumble strips, raise safety platforms and improve signage and street lighting.
Doveton and Eyre Streets in Ballarat: $265,650 to implement right hand turn signal and lane marking for all sides of the intersection
Gumley Road in Rokewood: $1.9 million for shoulder widening, safety barrier installation and improved deliberation and signage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.