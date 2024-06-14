BFNL names its interleague squad for clash with Hampden

Every Ballarat Football Netball League club will be represented in the BFNL interleague squad which will clash with Hampden at Reid Oval, Warrnambool on July 6.
The squad, which will once again by coached by former Carlton champions Anthony Koutoufides will look to make it back-to-back success against Jonathan Brown's team.
Sunbury, which sits as one of three teams equal on points on the top of the BFNL ladder, has the most representatives with six players named in the squad including Jake Egan, Jake Sutton, Riley Miller, Ben Cameron, Mitch McLean and Cody Bramble.
Cameron and Bacchus Marsh's Rye Penny are among a host of VFL listed players who have put their hand up for the 23-and-under clash should their VFL commitments allow.
Impressively, Melton South, which is yet to win a game in the senior competition, will have four representatives, the equal second most of any club, in the squad with the in-form Cody Chapman joining Mitch Finn, Jarrod Bibby and Broden Collins in the line-up.
Bacchus Marsh also has four representatives with Penny joined by Jack Parente, Josh Huxtable and Isaac Nixon.
Roy Edwards trophy winner for best on ground in last year's grand final, and co-leader in The Courier's player of the year award for this season, North Ballarat's Riley Poliknghorne is also in the squad as is his Roosters teamamtes Josh Sparkman and Isaac Carey.
A league spokesperson said the team had been selected via the coaching staff which also includes Melton South coach Travis Hodgson, Jake Bridges and Frank Pawlowicz
"The squad has been selected from the nominations sent through, hours of trolling through stats, vision and of course game day experiences to finalise an extremely competitive looking group that will hopefully retain the Clinton Baulch Cup," the spokesperson said.
There will be three training sessions held across the coming weeks with Clarke Oval on Sunbury to be the base on June 19, Marty Busch Reserve on June 26 and Darley Park on July 3.
"The league would like to thank Sunbury, Sebastopol, and Darley for hosting the sessions (and we) look forward to supporting the boys on their journey," the spokesperson said.
The match will be a twilight gamem starting at 4.15pm. Curtain raisers on the day will inlcude under-19s and a women's match.
Jack Parente, Rye Penny , Josh Huxtable, Isaac Nixon (Bacchus Marsh), Wyatt Squires (Ballarat), Brady Wight, Zane Le Huray, Will Johnson (Darley), Liam Howard, Liam Canny, Jesse Cairns (East Point), Will Clark (Lake Wendouree) Conrad Farrugia, Kyle Borg, Adrian Monitto (Melton), Cody Chapman, Mitch Fino, Broden Collins, Jarrod Bibby (Melton South) Josh Sparkman, Riley Polkinghorne, Isaac Carey (North Ballarat) Lachlan Bond, Taj Bond (Redan) Riley O'Keefe, Ryan Birthisel (Sebastopol) Jake Egan, Jake Sutton, Riley Miller, Benjamin Cameron, Mitch Mclean, Cody Bramble (Sunbury)
