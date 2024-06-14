Beaufort under pressure to stay in top eight

Beaufort is fighting to keep its place in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade top eight.
The Crows have a one-win break in eighth position, but its hold on that is about to come under serious threat.
This starts against the fifth-placed Ballan at Beaufort on Saturday before running front on into unbeaten reigning premier Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap.
Then not too far down the track Springbank is waiting for the Crows.
No matter what happens against Ballan, Beaufort will retain eighth, but if it wants to stay there long-term a win is essential.
With Gordon expected to get the points against Waubra, the Crows need to maintain their buffer.
It is shaping up as a tight tussle.
Newlyn provides a fresh form-line for how Beaufort and Ballan match-up.
Ballan is coming off a loss to Newlyn, which ended a winning run for the Blues..
Leading into that Beaufort downed the Cats by eight goals.
In the meantime, Newlyn is staring down the barrel of third win in four outings.
The Cats face unbeaten Learmonth.
Right now it is difficult to imagine anyone overcoming Lakies, which have a percentage of 264.13 - by far superior to anyone else.
Bungaree (11th) v Creswick (16th)
Daylesford (7th) v Carngham-Linton (12th)
Buninyong (10th) v Springbank (2nd)
Waubra (17th) v Gordon (9th)
Skipton (15th) v Dunnstown (13th)
Clunes (14th) v Rokewood-Corindhap (4th)
Newlyn (6th) v Learmonth (1st)
Beaufort (8th) v Ballan (5th)
Hepburn (3rd) bye
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.