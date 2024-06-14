From master to student: why this director is taking dance lessons

The Courier speaks with Stephen Armati one week before the Ballarat Foundation's 2024 Dancing with our Stars Gala.
I have been at many stations and did general duties for the first 25 years.
My career in the last five years has been based at headquarters [in Melbourne], supporting the units.
Work opportunities and it is such a beautiful town.
I've bounced around Victoria for the last 30 years and I think I found my home.
The facilities that we have here in Ballarat, the people in Ballarat, the communities - I've never really come across a community like Ballarat. They rally behind each other.
I'd been on stage for quite a long time prior to it and I found as you get older, there are less roles that you're capable of doing.
I thought I still had a lot to give, so I applied for the first show I directed, Jesus Christ Superstar, and was fortunate to get it.
Lyric Theatre has been very very supportive of me ever since. Lyric love to push the envelope and we've been able to pull some really good ones.
It's good, a bit challenging, it's definitely outside my wheelhouse.
It's interesting when you start, they said they would get to watch us grow and I don't think we believed them..
But I think now, what they are actually saying to us is coming to fruition, its been fun.
I've got a whole new respect for dancers now.
I have a lot of respect for dancers and the intricacies of their work.
My brain is going a thousand miles an hour as we're going around and I'm often reminded to stop thinking and just do [the dance].
Things like working on your facial expressions, absolutely. It's interesting being on the receiving end.
I think that's been a bonus for me because I've been used to having feedback, I understand when she says those things, I don't take it personally.
I know she's looking for a certain product and so I respect that process.
Friends of mine were involved last year and again this year and I thought it's a really good outlet and a really good cause.
I've directed a few shows here in town. I'm sure there's going to be people who love to see me fall over, not that I plan to.
I am honoured to be a part of this cast.
I think we're in a good position, we're focusing on the really technical aspects right now.
Unlike in my musical theatre career, if you make a mistake there is always the next night.
Whereas this time around, we've got one change, so that's a different dynamic to deal with.
It's been a learning experience for me too, I have seen the L2P car driving around.
I have learnt about the programs they run and the grants they give out, its a really good cause and I'm happy to be a part of it.
